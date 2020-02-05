Senate backs creation of trust fund for early education

Article Tools
  • PrintPrinter-Friendly
  • EmailEmail Article
  • ReprintReprints
  • CommentsComments

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The state Senate has endorsed the creation of a trust fund to underwrite early childhood education and services with future investment returns.

The initiative would set aside $320 million to generate revenue for a variety of early childhood program. The Senate passed the bill Wednesday on 40-0 vote. A companion House bill has yet to reach a vote.

“We're hoping to establish a long-term, stable revenue stream,” said Democratic Sen. John Arthur Smith of Deming, a lead sponsor of the bill. “It's our responsibility to make sure that we grow this fund significantly.”

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has openly lobbied for creation of the new trust fund after a proposal stalled last year to increase early childhood spending by tapping more money from the state's multi-billion dollar Land Grant Permanent Fund.

The state is consolidating oversight of early childhood programs under the oversight of a new agency.


Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Web Only

Reprint or License This Article
Notice: We recently upgraded our comments. (Learn more here.) If you are logged in as a subscriber or registered user and already have a Display Name on edweek.org, you can post comments. If you do not already have a Display Name, please create one here.
Ground Rules for Posting
We encourage lively debate, but please be respectful of others. Profanity and personal attacks are prohibited. By commenting, you are agreeing to abide by our user agreement.
All comments are public.

Back to Top Back to Top

Most Popular Stories

Viewed

Emailed

Recommended

Commented

Sponsor Insights

What Four Divides Teach About Digital Equity, an Analysis

Teacher Moves That Promote Math Discourse eBook

Sora reading app connects Harlandale ISD & SAPL

The Science of Reading: The Why, What, & How of Effective Instruction

Drive School Improvement with PLC at Work & HRS

Free Ebook: How to Implement a Coding Program in Schools

Successful Intervention Builds Student Success

Effective Ways to Support Students with Dyslexia

5 Education Game-Changers Found in Digital Content

﻿Make the 2020 Census Count for Your Students and School

5 Resources on the Power of Interoperability from Unified Edtech

Vocabulary Development for Striving Readers

3 Project-Based Learning Ideas for Your Classroom

Build a Culture of Literacy with Your Classroom Library

Utilizing Student Feedback in the Curriculum Development Process

SEE MORE Insights >

MORE EDUCATION JOBS >>
Post a Job >>