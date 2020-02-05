Lamont opens session with rosy speech, says state improving

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont welcomed state lawmakers back to the Capitol with a pep talk on Wednesday, touting an improved economy, a more stable state budget and an uptick in economic development.

During his second State of the State Address, the former businessman quoted a succession of recent accolades from Wall Street and bond rating agencies, some of which recently upgraded their fiscal outlooks for Connecticut for the first time in 18 years from neutral to positive.

“A year ago, I promised we would work together to ensure Connecticut's future would no longer be defined by fiscal crisis,” the Democrat told members of the Democratic-controlled General Assembly on opening day of the new three-month, legislative session. He noted how the state now has a record-high budget reserve fund of more than $2.5 billion to weather a future economic storm.

“All right, Connecticut, we've got our mojo back," he said, later encouraging lawmakers to stop “bad-mouthing” Connecticut.

“This is an amazing state," he said. “The rest of the country is looking at our state in a new light, and so should its leaders."

Because this is a short, three-month session, Lamont on Wednesday unveiled changes to a $22 billion tax-and-spending plan approved last year for the fiscal year that begins July 1. It calls for a 0.6% spending increase. Unlike last year's proposal, Lamont's revised plan includes limited tax changes.

For example, it includes a new 50% wholesale tax on all e-cigarette liquid and a new fee for individuals who choose to pay for state services with a credit card, but also the elimination of $50 million in planned state fee increases.

Lamont also made a continued pitch for truck-only tolls to help pay for transportation improvements; called for a ban of flavored vaping products, including menthol; $1.5 million for Planned Parenthood and other family planning centers; and a new regulatory framework for legalized recreational marijuana use by July 1, 2022.

The nonpartisan Office of Fiscal Analysis estimates the state's main spending account, the general fund, will have a $183.8 million surplus next fiscal year, which is slightly higher than the budget $166.2 million surplus. Also, the state's budget reserve account is projected to grow to $3 billion by fiscal year 2021, a record high.

But that doesn't mean Connecticut's financial challenges are over.

This year's general fund has a nearly $30 million projected deficit, due mostly to tax refunds and state agency shortfalls. The Office of Fiscal Analysis is also projecting general fund deficits in future fiscal years: $757 million in fiscal year 2022, $1.2 billion in 2023 and $917 million in 2024.

Connecticut lawmakers were greeted Wednesday by protesters as they gathered in Hartford for the new three-month regular legislative session.

Hundreds of vaccination skeptics rallied outside the state Capitol, urging legislators to block any efforts to repeal the state's religious exemption from certain vaccines for public school students. Proponents of highway tolls were out in force, and other groups, including opponents of a proposed natural gas plant in Killingly, were hoping to catch the attention of state legislators as well.

