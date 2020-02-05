If You Could Design a High School Course, What Would It Be?

We asked senior executives from a variety of industries to weigh in

Today’s classrooms aren’t preparing students for tomorrow’s jobs.

That's a broad statement, but in many schools it's the truth. Education looks very much the same—with some tweaks around the edges—as it has for decades, yet business and industry's idea of what "work" looks like is evolving at a dynamic pace.

Nearly 50 percent of today's jobs won't even be options for students by 2033 as those jobs become automated, according to an Oxford University study. And a recent RAND report on reimagining the workforce development pipeline for the 21st century found that employers are already struggling to find workers with the skills they require, such as creativity, problem-solving, and teamwork. The report notes that just 33 percent of employers in a recent poll agreed that educational institutions were graduating students with the expertise to meet their needs.

But how are schools supposed to teach the skills needed for this future workplace, when the picture of what that might look like remains fuzzy?

Education Week asked some of the biggest and fastest-growing companies in the United States how schools can prepare students to be an essential part of their future workforce. We asked senior executives from those companies this question:

"If you could design one course to put in high schools around the country, what would it be and what would it look like?"

In some cases, the responses might be what you would expect: a focus on cybersecurity, technology, money management. In other cases, though, company executives were looking for more "soft skills" that could help an employee be successful in any type of setting—a focus on kindness, creativity, communication, and even an introduction to Zen Buddhism.

Here are some of the top responses (edited for clarity and brevity) to our query.

> Abbott

health care

Mary Moreland, executive vice president, human resources

We would like to see high school students take a course focusing on critical thinking skills and building competency in recognizing how one decision may impact another. You can call the class "Creativity and Complex Problem Solving" and it would put students in real-world situations where they have to problem-solve. The idea is to complement cognitive learning with skills that give students the tools to be successful in our highly automated, globalized, tech-driven decade.

> Adobe

computer software

Mala Sharma, vice president and general manager of Creative Cloud product, marketing, and community

A course on creative storytelling, equipping students with critical skills to use media and digital tools to create change and have impact. In the years ahead, students will enter jobs and entire fields that do not yet exist and are unknown. However, what we do know is that skills like communication and creativity will become even more important for tomorrow's workforce. Because the ultimate goal is communication and creativity for action and impact, this kind of course benefits from a hands-on, project-based approach embracing a "learn by doing" pedagogy. In the first half of the course, students work in teams to collaboratively learn about a contemporary challenge or problem, and evaluate how it is currently being communicated—effectively or not. They also frame how they intend to communicate the issue to drive change. In the second half of this course, teams focus on developing their creative communication skills by deepening their understanding of rhetoric and design principles to employ text, images, audio, video, animation, web prototypes or social media. The most successful final projects will be those that represent the voices and ideas of each team member, make best use of technology and communication, and have the highest likelihood to influence, inspire action, and create an impact.

> American Airlines

aviation

Maya Leibman, executive vice president and chief information officer

My course will focus on the value of kindness. Study after study shows that kindness and empathy do more to create an environment where the human soul can flourish than any other discipline. My own personal observation in a quarter century as a business executive are of the failings of those difficult to work with, despite their impressive IQs and pedigrees, while those who are kind and empathetic gain followers and stature.

To round out the curriculum, my ideal high school course would include:

How to have difficult conversations

How to have healthy relationships

Compelling writing

Compelling speaking

Improv

Mindfulness

How your brain works

Gender and diversity and what it all means

How stuff works (toilets, cars, money)

This curriculum will do more to set up kids for authentic success in work and in life than what they're currently learning.

> Aramark

food service

Barbara Flanagan, president, K-12 division

If I were to design one course to put in high schools around the country, it would be a dual course about self-awareness and surviving failure. You could call this a business psychology class! The course would begin with a Myers–Briggs Type Indicator personal assessment. This would allow the student to start comprehending how he/she acts under stress. I find that many young leaders are unaware of their behaviors and how to manage under stress. The course would spend multiple sessions examining each of the 16 MBTI behavior styles as seen by others. Once individual self-awareness was established, the course would explore how to collectively get a team to perform, based on different behavior styles.

I see so many leaders fail because they don't know how their behavior can negatively affect a team. I also see so many leaders who hire people just like themselves, not understanding and without considering the power of diverse thinking. Students need an opportunity to feel failure, but most of all to learn how to survive failure.

> AT&T

telecommunications

Charlene Lake, senior vice president of corporate social responsibility and chief sustainability officer

A commitment to "continuous learning" is vital to remain relevant. How can we ensure students truly learn this skill? It can be hard to prioritize learning, but when you identify your personal passions, it's easier to focus on what drives you. I propose a class that helps students identify what ignites their passions and conditions them to think about how they can continually evolve around that passion throughout their careers.

> Bank of America

finance

April Schneider, head of consumer and small business products

I would design a holistic financial education curriculum and encourage students to participate at every level—elementary up through high school. It's essential to understand and master skills like budgeting, saving, and investing early, since managing finances will be part of every child's future. For elementary and middle school students, the courses would focus on the basics of budgeting, spending, and saving, addressing questions such as: How do you create a budget? What should you think about before making a purchase? Why are savings important? For high school students, it would gradually progress to more complicated topics—covering the fundamentals of student loans, credit scores, credit cards, investing, saving for retirement, homeownership, and more. Most importantly, the curriculum would give students the tools to apply these concepts to their own personal financial lives, so they could leave the classroom understanding how to budget, build credit, spend responsibly, and start saving for future goals in college and beyond.

> IBM

technology

Bruce Gardner, North America program director, Education Industry Group

I would require every student to take a class on the soft skills—perhaps call it "Human Relations 101." There is such a differentiation today between the small percentage of students who can give a firm handshake, make eye contact, and converse with confidence and those who cannot. The majority of my leadership roles in my corporate life and my community life have had more to do with effective soft skills and logical thinking. Students are too busy taking classes that meet the various course requirements, and don't get these skills.

> Intuit

technology

David Zasada, vice president of education and corporate responsibility

I would create a capstone course that would teach students how to use an entrepreneurial mindset when identifying and solving difficult challenges by learning and applying design-thinking techniques [an iterative process to solve problems]. Students would be given the freedom to choose their area of focus based upon a problem or challenge facing them personally, in their community, or society as a whole. Projects could range from choosing a career path to major environmental issues. While most work would take place in the classroom, students would also have the opportunity to learn outside of the school walls. Teachers would walk students through the design-thinking methodology and coach students by connecting them with resources and partners. Course evaluation would come from what has been learned and how the design-thinking techniques have been applied to solve a real-world problem.

> Microsoft

technology

Michele Freed, general manager of education experiences

If I were to design a course, I would focus on developing the new future-ready skills today's students need—a blend of technical skills, work skills, and social and emotional skills. I would introduce a course that would allow students to work together in groups to pick a project based on their interests and learning outcomes, while still achieving all the standards and skills for their grade level. To be successful, students must learn and apply project-management skills and design-thinking approaches, be able to deal with complex and ambiguous problems and, most importantly, collaborate with each other to succeed. The thoughtful use of technology in context will provide the students with exposure to the ways of thinking and working which reflect the real world of college and career.

> Navient

consumer lending

Jack Remondi, president and CEO

We would introduce a class that teaches practical financial skills to help high school juniors and seniors make informed decisions about higher education and career training. Specific skills the course would cover include:

Cost of college. Students would learn to calculate the total cost of a desired degree or certificate at the various colleges or technical training programs they are considering. They would also evaluate things like graduation rates and alumni earnings data.

Paying-for-college plan. Students would develop a plan to pay for the cost of various education programs they are exploring. Their plan would include inputs like potential financial aid, parent support, if any, earnings from part-time jobs, and, if necessary, student loans. Students would be challenged to explore multiple options ranging from a lower-cost community college to their "dream school."

How interest works. Many young people take out loans to cover the cost of their education. The course would teach how to calculate interest, how to estimate the monthly payment amount and the length of time to pay back a student loan, the consequences and impact of deferring payments as well as making extra payments.

Budgeting basics. Students would learn how to research likely starting salaries for potential careers they are considering and build a monthly budget based on these realities.

Family support. The curriculum would include a parent class or take-home discussion guide that helps families discuss what support, if any, parents can provide.

> NVIDIA

technology

Craig Clawson, director of NVIDIA's Deep Learning Institute

A course that encourages students to learn the basics of machine learning and then makes it personal by applying artificial intelligence to their individual passions would be really powerful. I envision a course that first teaches high schoolers the fundamentals—how to collect data, how to train your computer on that data, how to get your AI to a place where it's learning on its own. With that basic knowledge, the students would each pick something they're passionate about and find a way to apply machine learning to it. The course would conclude with group discussions of how AI fits into our society.

> Oracle

technology

Colleen Cassity, executive director, Oracle Education Foundation and Oracle Corporate Citizenship

We believe a course around design thinking, also known as human-centered design, would be extraordinarily beneficial for students in high school today. Design thinking is an approach to problem-solving that is rooted in empathy for the group of people for whom you are designing a solution. When applied to real-world challenges, this develops self-efficacy, collaborative confidence, and emotional intelligence. Students learn to adopt feedback as useful and actionable information, and embrace the idea that effort is needed to push through challenges.

> Regeneron

pharmaceuticals

George Yancopoulos, co-founder, president, chief scientific officer

I'd want to have a course about the Zen Buddhism concept of "beginner's mind" and teaching students how to develop and retain an attitude of open-mindedness in order to not be trapped by conventional wisdom or what is and is not believed to be "possible."

> SentinelOne

security software

Tomer Weingarten, CEO

Course Description: In order to understand cybersecurity, students must be taught the techniques and ways of adversaries. There are two fundamental problems: 1) not enough people who understand cybersecurity to fill the open jobs, and 2) cybersecurity education must evolve to be tangible, field-related operational and experiential learning. In order to put both businesses and students in the best position to succeed in years to come, cybersecurity and computer-science skills must be taught from a young age. Course Title: The Basics of Hacking.

> ServiceNow

cloud computing

Tracey Racette Fritcher, global director, HR transformation

This class would focus on designing humancentric technologies and applications that will help organizations retain both customers and employees and run their businesses more effectively and efficiently. Students would learn skills critical for succeeding in a digital era from both a business (sales, profit and loss, customer service, workforce enablement) and technology (code development, data analysis, predictive analytics, artificial intelligence, and machine learning) perspective. Students would come away from this class capable of connecting on a shared vision of serving others, whether customers or employees, boosted by the power of technology. The class would also introduce design-thinking concepts, explore journey mapping, and showcase how to construct technology that helps organizations be more productive and profitable and employees do their best work. Additionally, the class would cover interpersonal skills like communication and teamwork principles. These EQ [emotional intelligence] skills are essential to help people develop into strong leaders. Course Title: Tech of Tomorrow's Businesses, Today.

> Verizon

telecommunications

Justina Nixon-Saintil, director of corporate social responsibility

I would design a course that incorporates emerging technologies to give students ownership of their learning and to expose them to future careers. Instead of reading about the solar system, I want students to be in the solar system and engage in hands-on activities that transform curiosity into content mastery. In order to do that, it's more vital than ever for teachers to be equipped with the tools and professional development they need to create classrooms where students can be creative and willing to take intellectual risks through technology.

Vol. 39, Issue 20, Pages 28-31

Published in Print: February 5, 2020, as What High School Course Would You Design?

