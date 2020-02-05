Court weighing arguments in Ohio gunman school records case

Article Tools
  • PrintPrinter-Friendly
  • EmailEmail Article
  • ReprintReprints
  • CommentsComments

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A school district is before the state high court fighting the release of student records of a gunman who killed nine people in Dayton last year.

Lawyers for Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Local Schools say both state and federal law protecting student privacy bar the release of confidential information without consent.

"There is nothing in the case law interpreting those two statutes that would advise an Ohio school administrator that either protection terminates upon the death of the student," attorneys for the district argued in a Jan. 14 filing.

Likewise, media groups seeking the records' release say that nothing in the laws prevent the information's release.

"There is no basis on which to read into that silence a broad, new exception to the Public Records Act," attorneys for the media groups said in a Dec. 16 court filing.

The Ohio Supreme Court could next decide to set oral arguments or simply rule on the case, though no final decision is expected for several weeks.

The records could shed light on whether authorities properly handled early warning signs exhibited by gunman Connor Betts, the media outlets, including The Associated Press, have argued. Those signs could include disturbing behavior that the Dayton gunman reportedly exhibited in his youth.

Betts was killed by police half a minute after he opened fire Aug. 4 in Dayton's crowded Oregon District entertainment area. But armed with an AR-15 style gun with an extended ammunition magazine, Betts still killed nine, including his sister, and injured dozens more.

Afterward, high school classmates said Betts was suspended years ago for compiling a "hit list" of fellow students he wanted to harm. Two of the classmates said that incident followed an earlier suspension after Betts came to school with a list of female students he wanted to sexually assault.

Police investigators said Betts had a "history of obsession with violent ideations with mass shootings and expressed a desire to commit a mass shooting." The FBI said it uncovered evidence Betts "looked into violent ideologies."

But authorities have also yet to identify a motive, or been able to say definitely whether Betts intended to kill his sister, Megan, or if her death was inadvertent.

The Supreme Court took the case after an appeals court ruled in favor of Bellbrook-Sugarcreek schools and its denial of access to Betts' high school files.

The appellate court ruled the media organizations hadn't established a clear legal right to the records. Those organizations also include the Cincinnati Enquirer, the Dayton Daily News, CNN, The New York Times, and WHIO-TV.

Ohio's attorney general has sided with the media groups, saying federal privacy protections don't apply after a student's death.


Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Web Only

Reprint or License This Article
Notice: We recently upgraded our comments. (Learn more here.) If you are logged in as a subscriber or registered user and already have a Display Name on edweek.org, you can post comments. If you do not already have a Display Name, please create one here.
Ground Rules for Posting
We encourage lively debate, but please be respectful of others. Profanity and personal attacks are prohibited. By commenting, you are agreeing to abide by our user agreement.
All comments are public.

Back to Top Back to Top

Most Popular Stories

Viewed

Emailed

Recommended

Commented

Sponsor Insights

Teacher Moves That Promote Math Discourse eBook

Sora reading app connects Harlandale ISD & SAPL

The Science of Reading: The Why, What, & How of Effective Instruction

Drive School Improvement with PLC at Work & HRS

Free Ebook: How to Implement a Coding Program in Schools

Successful Intervention Builds Student Success

Effective Ways to Support Students with Dyslexia

5 Education Game-Changers Found in Digital Content

﻿Make the 2020 Census Count for Your Students and School

5 Resources on the Power of Interoperability from Unified Edtech

Vocabulary Development for Striving Readers

3 Project-Based Learning Ideas for Your Classroom

Build a Culture of Literacy with Your Classroom Library

Utilizing Student Feedback in the Curriculum Development Process

SEE MORE Insights >

MORE EDUCATION JOBS >>
Post a Job >>