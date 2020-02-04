Judge rejects request to intervene in school closure case

Article Tools
  • PrintPrinter-Friendly
  • EmailEmail Article
  • ReprintReprints
  • CommentsComments

MORETOWN, Vt. (AP) — A federal judge rejected a request to intervene in a legal battle to prevent a Vermont elementary school from being closed.

U.S. District Court Judge William Sessions denied the town of Moretown's request for an injunction, which would have put the question of the school's closing to residents within the district, WCAX reported Monday.

In a letter issued last month, the Harwood Unified Union School District notified parents and residents it would reconfigure its six-town district by next school year. The town of Moretown and the Vermont Coalition of Community Schools had argued that it's too soon and proposed putting a vote to the people to change the district articles of agreement.

Some residents argued the provision within the district that doesn't allow input from local residents in the closure decision violates their constitutional rights.

The town proposed having the question on the Town Meeting Day that would allow residents to weigh in on the decision to reconfigure schools in the district.

"It needs to happen in time for Town Meeting because we want public participation. More voters are going to come out at Town Meeting, especially during a presidential primary year than would come out for a special meeting," said Ron Shems, the attorney for the town of Moretown.

The towns will vote on whether to approve the $39 million school budget in March.


Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Web Only

Reprint or License This Article
Notice: We recently upgraded our comments. (Learn more here.) If you are logged in as a subscriber or registered user and already have a Display Name on edweek.org, you can post comments. If you do not already have a Display Name, please create one here.
Ground Rules for Posting
We encourage lively debate, but please be respectful of others. Profanity and personal attacks are prohibited. By commenting, you are agreeing to abide by our user agreement.
All comments are public.

Back to Top Back to Top

Most Popular Stories

Viewed

Emailed

Recommended

Commented

Sponsor Insights

Teacher Moves That Promote Math Discourse eBook

Sora reading app connects Harlandale ISD & SAPL

The Science of Reading: The Why, What, & How of Effective Instruction

Utilizing Student Feedback in the Curriculum Development Process

Build a Culture of Literacy with Your Classroom Library

Drive School Improvement with PLC at Work & HRS

3 Project-Based Learning Ideas for Your Classroom

Vocabulary Development for Striving Readers

Free Ebook: How to Implement a Coding Program in Schools

Successful Intervention Builds Student Success

Effective Ways to Support Students with Dyslexia

Stop cobbling together your EdTech

Integrate Science and ELA with Informational Text

Building Community for Social Good

5 Resources on the Power of Interoperability from Unified Edtech

New campaign for UN World Teachers Day

5 Game-Changers in Today’s Digital Learning Platforms

SEE MORE Insights >

MORE EDUCATION JOBS >>
Post a Job >>