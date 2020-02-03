5% teacher salary hike heads to New Mexico House for vote

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Salary increases of 5% for public school teachers and 3% for state workers in New Mexico are included in a $7.6 billion general fund spending plan endorsed Monday by the lead House budget-writing committee.

The plan represents a spending increase of $530 million, or 7.5%.

The bill won endorsement from the House appropriations and finance committee with Democratic support on a 11-5, party-line vote. Full House approval would move the bill to the Senate. An approved budget bill is due on the governor's desk by Feb. 20.

Lawmakers have an $800 million estimated annual surplus, primarily because of record-setting production of oil and natural gas in southeastern New Mexico.

Democratic Rep. Patty Lundstrom of Gallup, chairwoman of the House finance and appropriations committee, said the budget addresses critical state needs for public school teachers, Medicaid services, and efforts to attract new industry to the site of the Escalante coal-fired power near Thoreau as the facility shuts down.

She also said it increases spending on early childhood education and well-being programs overseen by a new state agency.

Overall spending on public education would increase by 7.2% to $3.4 billion.

“The recommendation is based on the fact that we're having a lot of trouble in the recruitment of teachers and retention of teachers statewide, even with what we did last year,” Lundstrom said.

Last year, lawmakers increased state spending by 12%, with major investments in school salaries, efforts to extend the school year and programming for at-risk youth.

Advocates for parents and school districts say much of the money earmarked for extended classroom time is not being spent.

Republican legislators described the cumulative spending increases as irresponsible and unsustainable should oil income decline.

“I don't want to put us in in a position of giving a green light to certain programs and boosting funding, and just to come back and say, 'We're going to cut you now,'” said Republican Rep. Cathrynn Brown of Carlsbad. “I think that's the wrong approach.”

The budget proposal maintains roughly $2 billion in financial reserves as a cushion against future economic downturns.

It does not allocate money toward the governor's initiative for tuition-free college for 55,000 residents. It does include $150 million in spending on a pension reform proposal backed by the governor. Those policy proposals have yet to win legislative approval.

The governor has line-item veto authority to overrule any budget provision.

“By no means is the budget done,” Lundstrom noted.

