West Virginia gets $131M in FEMA funds for flooded schools

Article Tools
  • PrintPrinter-Friendly
  • EmailEmail Article
  • ReprintReprints
  • CommentsComments

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Gov. Jim Justice's office announced on Friday that West Virginia will receive more than $131 million (118 million euros) to replace schools in Nicholas County that were destroyed by flooding in 2016.

The money comes from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and will be used to replace Summersville Middle School, Richwood Middle School, and Richwood High School, according to an announcement from Justice.

“I will continue to fight to bring every resource possible to restore the areas ravaged by this disaster," Justice said in the release.

The award also positions West Virginia to seek an adjustment that would allow it to pay only 10% of the total cost of rebuilding schools in Kanawha and Nicholas Counties, rather than the normally required 25%. The reduction is subject to FEMA approval.


Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Web Only

Reprint or License This Article
Notice: We recently upgraded our comments. (Learn more here.) If you are logged in as a subscriber or registered user and already have a Display Name on edweek.org, you can post comments. If you do not already have a Display Name, please create one here.
Ground Rules for Posting
We encourage lively debate, but please be respectful of others. Profanity and personal attacks are prohibited. By commenting, you are agreeing to abide by our user agreement.
All comments are public.

Back to Top Back to Top

Most Popular Stories

Viewed

Emailed

Recommended

Commented

Sponsor Insights

Teacher Moves That Promote Math Discourse eBook

Sora reading app connects Harlandale ISD & SAPL

The Science of Reading: The Why, What, & How of Effective Instruction

Utilizing Student Feedback in the Curriculum Development Process

Build a Culture of Literacy with Your Classroom Library

Drive School Improvement with PLC at Work & HRS

3 Project-Based Learning Ideas for Your Classroom

Vocabulary Development for Striving Readers

Free Ebook: How to Implement a Coding Program in Schools

Successful Intervention Builds Student Success

Effective Ways to Support Students with Dyslexia

Stop cobbling together your EdTech

Integrate Science and ELA with Informational Text

Building Community for Social Good

5 Resources on the Power of Interoperability from Unified Edtech

New campaign for UN World Teachers Day

5 Game-Changers in Today’s Digital Learning Platforms

SEE MORE Insights >

MORE EDUCATION JOBS >>
Post a Job >>