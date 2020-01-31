Chinese student at Yale conference does not have new virus

Article Tools
  • PrintPrinter-Friendly
  • EmailEmail Article
  • ReprintReprints
  • CommentsComments

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A high school student from China who fell ill at the Yale Model United Nations conference does not have the new virus that originated in China, a Yale spokeswoman said Friday.

The four-day conference on Yale's Connecticut campus that draws about 1,800 students from around the world was supposed to end last Sunday, but instead all events were canceled after the student came down with a cough and a fever.

The student was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital and tested positive for influenza. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention asked that the student be tested for the potentially deadly coronavirus.

That test came back negative, Yale spokeswoman Karen Peart said in an emailed statement. “We have shared this happy outcome with the student, their teammates and their advisors," she said.

The student's gender, age and hometown were not disclosed.

The pneumonia-like virus, first identified in Wuhan, China, has infected nearly 9,700 people and caused 213 deaths in that country as of Friday. Cases of the new virus have been confirmed in dozens of other countries, including six in the U.S.


Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Web Only

Reprint or License This Article
Notice: We recently upgraded our comments. (Learn more here.) If you are logged in as a subscriber or registered user and already have a Display Name on edweek.org, you can post comments. If you do not already have a Display Name, please create one here.
Ground Rules for Posting
We encourage lively debate, but please be respectful of others. Profanity and personal attacks are prohibited. By commenting, you are agreeing to abide by our user agreement.
All comments are public.

Back to Top Back to Top

Most Popular Stories

Viewed

Emailed

Recommended

Commented

Sponsor Insights

Teacher Moves That Promote Math Discourse eBook

Sora reading app connects Harlandale ISD & SAPL

The Science of Reading: The Why, What, & How of Effective Instruction

Utilizing Student Feedback in the Curriculum Development Process

Build a Culture of Literacy with Your Classroom Library

Drive School Improvement with PLC at Work & HRS

3 Project-Based Learning Ideas for Your Classroom

Vocabulary Development for Striving Readers

Free Ebook: How to Implement a Coding Program in Schools

Successful Intervention Builds Student Success

Effective Ways to Support Students with Dyslexia

Stop cobbling together your EdTech

Integrate Science and ELA with Informational Text

Building Community for Social Good

5 Resources on the Power of Interoperability from Unified Edtech

New campaign for UN World Teachers Day

5 Game-Changers in Today’s Digital Learning Platforms

SEE MORE Insights >

MORE EDUCATION JOBS >>
Post a Job >>