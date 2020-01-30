Senate approves bill to ensure funds for Medicaid to Schools

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire's Senate on Thursday voted to approve a bill to ensure that funding for its Medicaid to Schools program for children with disabilities continues.

The state had expanded the number of students who could be eligible for services. Last year, the federal Center for Medicaid and Medicare Services made changes to its reimbursement rules and told New Hampshire it needed to comply with them. The main problem was providing updated licensing requirements for staff such as psychologists, mental health counselors and speech pathologists.

Last fall, Republican Gov. Chris Sununu's administration created emergency rules to avoid the possible loss of millions of dollars in federal funding as lawmakers worked to create legislation to fix the problem.

Legislators said school districts statewide would have risked losing over $25 million in reimbursement funds. They said there are 11,000 children in the state who rely on the program.

Democrats hold the majority in the Senate. Some said the state-issued emergency rules disrupted the process and blocked the funds. But Republicans said the problem was with the CMS guidance.

The bill now goes to House. Sununu urged the chamber to pass it to help New Hampshire “get back on track."


Web Only

Reprint or License This Article
