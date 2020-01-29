Suit dismissed alleging WVa trans teen harassed in bathroom

Article Tools
  • PrintPrinter-Friendly
  • EmailEmail Article
  • ReprintReprints
  • CommentsComments

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A judge in West Virginia has dismissed a lawsuit filed on behalf of a transgender male student who said an assistant principal harassed him when he tried to use the boys’ bathroom, the American Civil Liberties Union's West Virginia chapter said Wednesday.

Harrison County Circuit Judge Chris McCarthy granted a motion this week by the Harrison County Board of Education to dismiss the lawsuit.

“We are disappointed in the court’s decision," ACLU of West Virginia legal director Loree Stark said in a statement. "However, this was largely a procedural ruling and did not address the underlying allegations in the case. We are currently exploring our options going forward, but we are not done fighting for justice in this matter.”

McCarthy ruled the school board was immune from liability for the actions of Liberty High School Assistant Principal Lee Livengood, The Exponent Telegram reported.

“We are glad we are able to get this case dismissed, put this behind us and move on,” said Harrison County Schools Superintendent Mark Manchin told the newspaper.

The lawsuit filed on behalf of student Michael Critchfield accused the board of failing to create a safe school environment. Stark and Wheeling attorney Teresa Toriseva represented the student.

The ACLU said Livengood followed Critchfield into the boys’ bathroom in November 2018 at the school and said, “You freak me out.” Critchfield said he also was ordered to prove his gender by using a urinal. He was 15 at the time.

The lawsuit sought unspecified damages and to prohibit Livengood from having contact with Critchfield and his family.

According to Critchfield, the school band was preparing to take an after-school bus trip to Morgantown to watch a performance at West Virginia University. Critchfield said he went to the bathroom and checked to see if anyone was standing at a urinal before he went into a stall.

Livengood then opened the bathroom door and asked if any students were in the stall. Critchfield said he replied and when he left the stall, Livengood was standing in the bathroom doorway and blocked Critchfield from leaving.

Critchfield recalled Livengood repeatedly yelling, “Why are you in here? You shouldn’t be in here.”

Critchfield said he replied that it was his legal right to use that bathroom. He said Livengood used improper pronouns when referring to Critchfield and challenged him to use a urinal to prove that he was a boy.

Livengood’s attorney, Alex Shook, had argued that his client was unaware of Critchfield’s gender identity and was not told of an arrangement Critchfield had with the principal to use the boys’ restrooms.

Livengood was suspended with pay but allowed to return after a holiday break. Last March the school board voted not to renew his contract at the end of a three-year probationary period, then reversed itself a month later and reinstated him.


Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Web Only

Reprint or License This Article
Notice: We recently upgraded our comments. (Learn more here.) If you are logged in as a subscriber or registered user and already have a Display Name on edweek.org, you can post comments. If you do not already have a Display Name, please create one here.
Ground Rules for Posting
We encourage lively debate, but please be respectful of others. Profanity and personal attacks are prohibited. By commenting, you are agreeing to abide by our user agreement.
All comments are public.

Back to Top Back to Top

Most Popular Stories

Viewed

Emailed

Recommended

Commented

Sponsor Insights

The Science of Reading: The Why, What, & How of Effective Instruction

Utilizing Student Feedback in the Curriculum Development Process

Build a Culture of Literacy with Your Classroom Library

Drive School Improvement with PLC at Work & HRS

3 Project-Based Learning Ideas for Your Classroom

Vocabulary Development for Striving Readers

Free Ebook: How to Implement a Coding Program in Schools

Successful Intervention Builds Student Success

Effective Ways to Support Students with Dyslexia

Stop cobbling together your EdTech

Integrate Science and ELA with Informational Text

Can self-efficacy impact growth for ELLs?

Disruptive Tech Integration for Meaningful Learning

Building Community for Social Good

5 Resources on the Power of Interoperability from Unified Edtech

New campaign for UN World Teachers Day

5 Game-Changers in Today’s Digital Learning Platforms

Hiding in Plain Sight - 7 Common Signs of Dyslexia in the Classroom

SEE MORE Insights >

MORE EDUCATION JOBS >>
Post a Job >>