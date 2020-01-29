Students, teachers rally at Capitol for school choice week

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Students and teachers from private schools rallied at the Nebraska Capitol Wednesday to recognize National School Choice Week, a campaign to promote alternatives to public schools.

The gathering drew hundreds of students, administrators and advocacy groups who want to promote private schools, charter schools and homeschooling. Nebraska public school teachers celebrated with their own “I love Public Schools Day."

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts, a Republican who supports public school alternatives, proclaimed this week as National School Choice Week as part of the event. Lt. Gov. Mike Foley addressed the group at the Capitol.

Lawmakers have previously considered bills that would offer tax credits to groups that provide scholarships for private schools, but the measures have stalled.


