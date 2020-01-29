Hawaii bill would grant new tax powers to help pay teachers

Article Tools
  • PrintPrinter-Friendly
  • EmailEmail Article
  • ReprintReprints
  • CommentsComments

HONOLULU (AP) — A bill in the Hawaii state Legislature calls for a constitutional amendment that would give the state Board of Education new tax powers to help pay teacher salaries.

The bill is another approach to address claims by educators that public school salaries are too low to recruit and keep qualified teachers, The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Tuesday.

The bill proposed by Democratic House Speaker Scott Saiki would give the education board real property tax authority concurrent with Hawaii’s four counties, which would retain their own real property tax authority.

The bill addresses how to fund increased teacher compensation, Saiki said in a statement Monday.

“The general public and business community must weigh in on whether taxes should be raised to increase teacher salaries, and, if so, whether a real property tax is an appropriate source of revenue,” Saiki said.

Saiki expects “significant opposition” to the proposal, he said.

The measure will appear on the 2020 general election ballot for voter approval if it passes the Legislature. A separate short form bill also has been introduced to implement the constitutional amendment if it is ratified.

The Hawaii Supreme Court previously ruled against an attempt to pass a constitutional amendment that would have increased property taxes on second homes worth more than $1 million to raise money for public schools.

State Supreme Court justices ruled unanimously that the wording on the ballot was not sufficiently clear. The October 2018 decision meant all votes cast on the question on pre-printed ballots were invalid in a statewide election the following month.

Hawaii State Teachers Association President Corey Rosenlee said in a statement that the proposed constitutional amendment follows similar funding approaches in other states.

“Giving the Board of Education authority over taxation is common practice across the United States, and it’s how many systems fund their schools,” Rosenlee said. “We appreciate legislators trying to adequately fund our schools and HSTA will have to research whether this proposal has enough popular support to be approved by voters.”


Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Web Only

Reprint or License This Article
Notice: We recently upgraded our comments. (Learn more here.) If you are logged in as a subscriber or registered user and already have a Display Name on edweek.org, you can post comments. If you do not already have a Display Name, please create one here.
Ground Rules for Posting
We encourage lively debate, but please be respectful of others. Profanity and personal attacks are prohibited. By commenting, you are agreeing to abide by our user agreement.
All comments are public.

Back to Top Back to Top

Most Popular Stories

Viewed

Emailed

Recommended

Commented

Sponsor Insights

The Science of Reading: The Why, What, & How of Effective Instruction

Utilizing Student Feedback in the Curriculum Development Process

Build a Culture of Literacy with Your Classroom Library

Drive School Improvement with PLC at Work & HRS

3 Project-Based Learning Ideas for Your Classroom

Vocabulary Development for Striving Readers

Free Ebook: How to Implement a Coding Program in Schools

Successful Intervention Builds Student Success

Effective Ways to Support Students with Dyslexia

Stop cobbling together your EdTech

Integrate Science and ELA with Informational Text

Can self-efficacy impact growth for ELLs?

Disruptive Tech Integration for Meaningful Learning

Building Community for Social Good

5 Resources on the Power of Interoperability from Unified Edtech

New campaign for UN World Teachers Day

5 Game-Changers in Today’s Digital Learning Platforms

Hiding in Plain Sight - 7 Common Signs of Dyslexia in the Classroom

SEE MORE Insights >

MORE EDUCATION JOBS >>
Post a Job >>