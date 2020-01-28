Kentucky governor to unveil his budget plan to lawmakers

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear presents his budget plan to state lawmakers in a highly anticipated speech Tuesday night, culminating weeks of work since his election.

The Democratic governor has said his spending blueprint for the next two years will reflect his values. Support for public education is expected to top his list of priorities.

During last year's campaign, Beshear pledged to push for an across-the-board $2,000 pay raise for public school teachers. Another priority for state leaders is to start funding a school safety law.

Public pension obligations, health care needs and state corrections costs are other looming big-ticket items.

Beshear will unveil specifics of his budget plan in a 7 p.m. EST speech Tuesday.

Once the governor presents his spending plan, the work will shift to the Republican-dominated legislature to pass a budget during this year's session.

House Speaker David Osborne said Monday that lawmakers will immediately start their budget work. They face a budget situation that will be “difficult to manage, difficult to prioritize," he said.


