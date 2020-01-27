Washington school district warns of online 'penny challenge'

Article Tools
  • PrintPrinter-Friendly
  • EmailEmail Article
  • ReprintReprints
  • CommentsComments

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — A Washington state school district warned parents about a potentially dangerous “penny challenge” spreading on social media.

The Tacoma School District said a middle school student in the district took part in the online trend last week, KOMO-TV reports.

The school district provided a photo of a burned electrical wall outlet resulting from the penny challenge. No injuries were reported.

Social media users are challenged to record a video of themselves sliding a penny between a partially plugged-in cell phone charger and a wall outlet, officials said.

Users are asked to film and post the results on the TikTok video-sharing channel.

Placing a penny across an active electrical connection will create sparks that can damage the outlet and potentially start a fire and cause injury, officials said.

“Most kids aren’t thinking about criminal charges or having to pay for the damage when they attempt these challenges,” Tacoma Fire Department Lt. Marja Stowell said. "Most of them probably don’t think they could die from this either.”

TikTok is intended for users 13 or older but the site does not verify a user's age, Tacoma school officials said.

Parents can restrict or block apps from younger children by using parental control settings, the school district said.


Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Web Only

Reprint or License This Article
Notice: We recently upgraded our comments. (Learn more here.) If you are logged in as a subscriber or registered user and already have a Display Name on edweek.org, you can post comments. If you do not already have a Display Name, please create one here.
Ground Rules for Posting
We encourage lively debate, but please be respectful of others. Profanity and personal attacks are prohibited. By commenting, you are agreeing to abide by our user agreement.
All comments are public.

Back to Top Back to Top

Most Popular Stories

Viewed

Emailed

Recommended

Commented

Sponsor Insights

Utilizing Student Feedback in the Curriculum Development Process

Build a Culture of Literacy with Your Classroom Library

Drive School Improvement with PLC at Work & HRS

3 Project-Based Learning Ideas for Your Classroom

Vocabulary Development for Striving Readers

Free Ebook: How to Implement a Coding Program in Schools

Successful Intervention Builds Student Success

Effective Ways to Support Students with Dyslexia

Stop cobbling together your EdTech

Integrate Science and ELA with Informational Text

Can self-efficacy impact growth for ELLs?

Disruptive Tech Integration for Meaningful Learning

Building Community for Social Good

5 Resources on the Power of Interoperability from Unified Edtech

New campaign for UN World Teachers Day

5 Game-Changers in Today’s Digital Learning Platforms

Hiding in Plain Sight - 7 Common Signs of Dyslexia in the Classroom

SEE MORE Insights >

MORE EDUCATION JOBS >>
Post a Job >>