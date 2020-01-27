Virginia teachers union to hold 'Fund Our Future' rally

Article Tools
  • PrintPrinter-Friendly
  • EmailEmail Article
  • ReprintReprints
  • CommentsComments

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Virginia Education Association is hosting a rally at the State Capitol to call on lawmakers to increase state funding for public education.

The union said in a news release that teachers, administrators and school board members from around the state are expected to attend Monday's “Fund Our Future” rally at the Bell Tower on the grounds of the State Capitol.

The VEA is a union of more than 40,000 teachers and school support professionals.

Speakers at the rally will include VEA President Jim Livingston, Stafford County Public Schools Superintendent Scott Kinzer, Fairfax County School Board member Abrar Omeish and several teachers.

Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras announced last week that Richmond schools will close Monday because about 700 of the district's teachers are planning to take personal leave to attend the rally.


Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Web Only

Reprint or License This Article
Notice: We recently upgraded our comments. (Learn more here.) If you are logged in as a subscriber or registered user and already have a Display Name on edweek.org, you can post comments. If you do not already have a Display Name, please create one here.
Ground Rules for Posting
We encourage lively debate, but please be respectful of others. Profanity and personal attacks are prohibited. By commenting, you are agreeing to abide by our user agreement.
All comments are public.

Back to Top Back to Top

Most Popular Stories

Viewed

Emailed

Recommended

Commented

Sponsor Insights

Utilizing Student Feedback in the Curriculum Development Process

Build a Culture of Literacy with Your Classroom Library

Drive School Improvement with PLC at Work & HRS

3 Project-Based Learning Ideas for Your Classroom

Vocabulary Development for Striving Readers

Free Ebook: How to Implement a Coding Program in Schools

Successful Intervention Builds Student Success

Effective Ways to Support Students with Dyslexia

Stop cobbling together your EdTech

Integrate Science and ELA with Informational Text

Can self-efficacy impact growth for ELLs?

Disruptive Tech Integration for Meaningful Learning

Building Community for Social Good

5 Resources on the Power of Interoperability from Unified Edtech

New campaign for UN World Teachers Day

5 Game-Changers in Today’s Digital Learning Platforms

Hiding in Plain Sight - 7 Common Signs of Dyslexia in the Classroom

SEE MORE Insights >

MORE EDUCATION JOBS >>
Post a Job >>