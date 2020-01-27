Virginia teachers rally, push for more education funding

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Hundreds of Virginia teachers rallied at the state Capitol on Monday to call on lawmakers to increase state funding for public education and repeal a prohibition on collective bargaining by public employees.

“It is past time for this c ommonwealth to live up to its obligation to meet the needs of communities ... because we know when our communities have quality public schools everyone benefits," said Jim Livingston, president of the Virginia Education Association, a union that represents more than 40,000 teachers and school support professionals across the state.

Gov. Ralph Northam has proposed more than $1 billion in new K-12 education spending in his budget plan, which includes a 3% raise for teachers and more money for struggling schools.

But education advocates say that falls short of what's needed because lawmakers have neglected education funding for years.

They are asking for more education money than Northam has proposed, including 5% teacher raises.

“It's not good enough, we need better public education funding," said Lauren Brill, a kindergarten teacher from Fauquier County.

The VEA said Virginia is ranked 32nd in the country in terms of annual teacher salaries, which they said are $8,500 below the national average.The union said Virginia has lost several high quality teachers to other states because of the low pay.

Northam's office said the governor is “deeply appreciative” of all the teachers who came to the rally and shares their concerns that public education funding has been “severely underfunded.”

“While we can't make up for decades of underfunding in one budget cycle, the governor's budget is a strong step in the right direction,” said Northam spokeswoman Alena Yarmosky.

A better-than-expected economy allowed Northam to propose significant spending increases in K-12 education and other areas, including early education, affordable housing and the environment.

Lawmakers are set to unveil their modifications to Northam's proposed two-year $135 billion budget next month.

Livingston said teachers also need the collective bargaining ban repealed so they can hold lawmakers ' “feet to the fire.”

Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras announced last week that Richmond schools would close Monday because about 700 of the district's teachers were planning to take personal leave to attend the rally.

