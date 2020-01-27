Utah investigates charter school over special ed funding

Article Tools
  • PrintPrinter-Friendly
  • EmailEmail Article
  • ReprintReprints
  • CommentsComments

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah education officials say they will audit a charter school over its reporting of special education funding.

The Utah Board of Education said it has been unable to find evidence that public funds were properly spent by American Preparatory Academy, The Salt Lake Tribune reported Saturday.

The audit beginning this month will attempt to determine whether there needs to be a partial or full repayment of more than $4 million in funding, officials said.

The academy's special education expenditures were not properly documented and the state therefore assumes the funds were not spent on students with disabilities, officials said.

Repayment is required without that accountability, officials said.

The Draper-based school with six campuses and 5,000 students denied any misappropriation or fraud.

An investigation began last spring when the school requested an annual reimbursement from the state education board for money spent on special education during the 2018-19 school year, officials said.

Utah requires schools to use a set number of codes to record the use of special education funds, which are awarded based on numbers of special education students and teachers who work with them. The reports are subject to annual review.

State officials discovered “several unallowable activities” and raised questions about accounting systems and transparency at American Preparatory Academy, according to documents including emails, letters and notices of noncompliance from March through January.


Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Web Only

Reprint or License This Article
Notice: We recently upgraded our comments. (Learn more here.) If you are logged in as a subscriber or registered user and already have a Display Name on edweek.org, you can post comments. If you do not already have a Display Name, please create one here.
Ground Rules for Posting
We encourage lively debate, but please be respectful of others. Profanity and personal attacks are prohibited. By commenting, you are agreeing to abide by our user agreement.
All comments are public.

Back to Top Back to Top

Most Popular Stories

Viewed

Emailed

Recommended

Commented

Sponsor Insights

Utilizing Student Feedback in the Curriculum Development Process

Build a Culture of Literacy with Your Classroom Library

Drive School Improvement with PLC at Work & HRS

3 Project-Based Learning Ideas for Your Classroom

Vocabulary Development for Striving Readers

Free Ebook: How to Implement a Coding Program in Schools

Successful Intervention Builds Student Success

Effective Ways to Support Students with Dyslexia

Stop cobbling together your EdTech

Integrate Science and ELA with Informational Text

Can self-efficacy impact growth for ELLs?

Disruptive Tech Integration for Meaningful Learning

Building Community for Social Good

5 Resources on the Power of Interoperability from Unified Edtech

New campaign for UN World Teachers Day

5 Game-Changers in Today’s Digital Learning Platforms

Hiding in Plain Sight - 7 Common Signs of Dyslexia in the Classroom

SEE MORE Insights >

MORE EDUCATION JOBS >>
Post a Job >>