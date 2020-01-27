Senate passes bill to give students college, wage data

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia students may soon get detailed reports on college costs and in-demand jobs under a bill passed Monday by the Senate.

Lawmakers unanimously approved the measure, dubbed the Students’ Right-to-Know Act, sending it to the House of Delegates for consideration.

The proposal would require the state education board to compile an annual report containing the state's most sought after jobs, entry-level wages and common degree requirements for those careers. It would also include figures on the average cost of college, student loan payments and median wages for degree areas.

The measure is sponsored by Republican Sen. Patricia Rucker, who represents Jefferson County and chairs the Senate education committee.

Separately, the Senate passed measures to allow crossbow hunting, establish an alert system for at-risk military veterans and added the Elk River Trail to the state's list of protected trails. Those bills now move to the House.

On the House side Monday, delegates unanimously passed a bill to eliminate a 45-day waiting period for hearings on adoption petitions. The bill comes as the legislature is moving to alleviate the state's overburdened foster care system.


