Parson appoints new member to Missouri education board

Article Tools
  • PrintPrinter-Friendly
  • EmailEmail Article
  • ReprintReprints
  • CommentsComments

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on Monday named a new State Board of Education appointee who was among local leaders tasked with helping a once failing school district regain its footing.

Parson's pick, Edward Jones Investments division leader Pamela Westbrooks-Hodge, is set to replace longtime board member Mike Jones. Her appointment is subject to confirmation by the state Senate.

Jones' term on the state board expired in 2018, although he has continued to serve pending the appointment of a replacement.

Westbrooks-Hodge previously served on the Normandy Schools Collaborative's governing board, a state-appointed board responsible for running the school system after it lost accreditation in 2012. The suburban St. Louis district now has provisional accreditation.

“That experience makes Pamela such a valuable addition to our State Board of Education," Education Commissioner Margie Vandeven said in a statement. "We are so looking forward to the insight she will bring to our discussions.”


Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Web Only

Reprint or License This Article
Notice: We recently upgraded our comments. (Learn more here.) If you are logged in as a subscriber or registered user and already have a Display Name on edweek.org, you can post comments. If you do not already have a Display Name, please create one here.
Ground Rules for Posting
We encourage lively debate, but please be respectful of others. Profanity and personal attacks are prohibited. By commenting, you are agreeing to abide by our user agreement.
All comments are public.

Back to Top Back to Top

Most Popular Stories

Viewed

Emailed

Recommended

Commented

Sponsor Insights

Utilizing Student Feedback in the Curriculum Development Process

Build a Culture of Literacy with Your Classroom Library

Drive School Improvement with PLC at Work & HRS

3 Project-Based Learning Ideas for Your Classroom

Vocabulary Development for Striving Readers

Free Ebook: How to Implement a Coding Program in Schools

Successful Intervention Builds Student Success

Effective Ways to Support Students with Dyslexia

Stop cobbling together your EdTech

Integrate Science and ELA with Informational Text

Can self-efficacy impact growth for ELLs?

Disruptive Tech Integration for Meaningful Learning

Building Community for Social Good

5 Resources on the Power of Interoperability from Unified Edtech

New campaign for UN World Teachers Day

5 Game-Changers in Today’s Digital Learning Platforms

Hiding in Plain Sight - 7 Common Signs of Dyslexia in the Classroom

SEE MORE Insights >

MORE EDUCATION JOBS >>
Post a Job >>