Superintendent, union head at odds over teacher absenteeism

WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — The superintendent of a Rhode Island school district and the head of the teacher's union are at odds over teacher absenteeism rates.

Warwick Superintendent Philip Thornton says state Department of Education data shows 11% of the district's teachers were chronically absent last school year. In some schools the rate was higher than 20%. He says those are some of the highest rates in the state. Eighteen absences a year is considered chronic.

Warwick Teachers Union President Darlene Netcoh tells WLNE-TV she has an issue with the data's source and methodology.

Thornton also questions Warwick's unusual policy of allowing 90 sick days. Netcoh says those days are often used for chronic illness and maternity leave because there is no temporary disability insurance. The district's human resources department says there is no abuse of the policy.

Netcoh also says now that teachers have to work until age 67 to qualify for pensions, they're more likely to be ill as they age.

Thornton says he's pleased to start a discussion on the issue.

Netcoh says she plans to work with him.


