Governor's order sets up council for thriving children

Article Tools
  • PrintPrinter-Friendly
  • EmailEmail Article
  • ReprintReprints
  • CommentsComments

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu has signed an executive order establishing a Council for Thriving Children, an advisory council on early childhood care and education.

The council will be led by the departments of Health and Human Services and Education. It will make recommendations on strengthening early childhood home, child care, school and community settings, according to the order.

The council will “build the capacity of families, professional and non-professional caregivers and educators throughout the state to meet the important health and educational needs" of children.

It also will “ensure an integrated and coordinated early childhood governance structure across state and government and connected to local communities by ensuring ongoing needs assessment and strategic planning," among other responsibilities.

Members of the council will include a couple of parents, grandparents, relatives or other alternative caregivers who have young children from newborns to 8 years old; commissioners or representatives from state agencies; a representative of a Head Start agency; a pediatrician; and others.


Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Web Only

Reprint or License This Article
Notice: We recently upgraded our comments. (Learn more here.) If you are logged in as a subscriber or registered user and already have a Display Name on edweek.org, you can post comments. If you do not already have a Display Name, please create one here.
Ground Rules for Posting
We encourage lively debate, but please be respectful of others. Profanity and personal attacks are prohibited. By commenting, you are agreeing to abide by our user agreement.
All comments are public.

Back to Top Back to Top

Most Popular Stories

Viewed

Emailed

Recommended

Commented

Sponsor Insights

Utilizing Student Feedback in the Curriculum Development Process

Build a Culture of Literacy with Your Classroom Library

Drive School Improvement with PLC at Work & HRS

3 Project-Based Learning Ideas for Your Classroom

Vocabulary Development for Striving Readers

Free Ebook: How to Implement a Coding Program in Schools

Successful Intervention Builds Student Success

Effective Ways to Support Students with Dyslexia

Stop cobbling together your EdTech

Integrate Science and ELA with Informational Text

Can self-efficacy impact growth for ELLs?

Disruptive Tech Integration for Meaningful Learning

Building Community for Social Good

5 Resources on the Power of Interoperability from Unified Edtech

New campaign for UN World Teachers Day

5 Game-Changers in Today’s Digital Learning Platforms

Hiding in Plain Sight - 7 Common Signs of Dyslexia in the Classroom

SEE MORE Insights >

MORE EDUCATION JOBS >>
Post a Job >>