Florida administrator selected to lead Providence schools

Article Tools
  • PrintPrinter-Friendly
  • EmailEmail Article
  • ReprintReprints
  • CommentsComments

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A top administrator at a large school district in Florida has been selected to lead Providence, Rhode Island's troubled public school system, a state education official confirmed.

Harrison Peters, listed as chief of schools-administration for the Hillsborough County Public Schools, will be introduced as Providence's new superintendent at an event Monday, Megan Geoghegan, a spokeswoman for the Rhode Island Department of Education confirmed in an email Saturday.

Peters' selection was first reported by The Boston Globe on Friday.

The Johns Hopkins Institute for Education Policy, in a scathing 93-page report released in June, called the Providence school system among the nation's worst. It found severe dysfunction, including rampant bullying and fighting among students, poor student achievement rates, crumbling facilities, and a tangled bureaucracy with no clear lines of authority.

The report prompted the state to take over the system and launch a turnaround effort.

Frances Gallo, a veteran Rhode Island educator, came out of retirement to serve as interim superintendent, but under state retirement regulations was limited to 90 days in the role. She stepped down this month.

The public school system in Hillsborough County, which includes the city of Tampa, has more than 220,000 students in about 230 schools, according to the district website. Providence has about 24,000 students in 41 schools.

The new superintendent, working with state Education Commissioner Angelica Infante-Green, will have sweeping authority to change everything from revamping teachers' contracts to the length of the school day.

Peters holds a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from the University of West Florida, a master’s degree in education leadership from Nova Southeastern University, and a specialist’s degree in school transformation from the University of South Florida, according to his LinkedIn page.


Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Web Only

Reprint or License This Article
Notice: We recently upgraded our comments. (Learn more here.) If you are logged in as a subscriber or registered user and already have a Display Name on edweek.org, you can post comments. If you do not already have a Display Name, please create one here.
Ground Rules for Posting
We encourage lively debate, but please be respectful of others. Profanity and personal attacks are prohibited. By commenting, you are agreeing to abide by our user agreement.
All comments are public.

Back to Top Back to Top

Most Popular Stories

Viewed

Emailed

Recommended

Commented

Sponsor Insights

Utilizing Student Feedback in the Curriculum Development Process

Build a Culture of Literacy with Your Classroom Library

Drive School Improvement with PLC at Work & HRS

3 Project-Based Learning Ideas for Your Classroom

Vocabulary Development for Striving Readers

Free Ebook: How to Implement a Coding Program in Schools

Successful Intervention Builds Student Success

Effective Ways to Support Students with Dyslexia

Stop cobbling together your EdTech

Integrate Science and ELA with Informational Text

Can self-efficacy impact growth for ELLs?

Disruptive Tech Integration for Meaningful Learning

Building Community for Social Good

5 Resources on the Power of Interoperability from Unified Edtech

New campaign for UN World Teachers Day

5 Game-Changers in Today’s Digital Learning Platforms

Hiding in Plain Sight - 7 Common Signs of Dyslexia in the Classroom

SEE MORE Insights >

MORE EDUCATION JOBS >>
Post a Job >>