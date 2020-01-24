Students protest closure of DC alternative school

WASHINGTON (AP) — Students and staff from an alternative school in Washington expressed outrage Thursday over the school's closure.

Some students at Washington Metropolitan Opportunity Academy — better known as Washington Met — walked out of class after learning the school would close at the end of the academic year, news outlets reported. The school has served middle and high school students who largely struggled with academics or behavior at other schools.

D.C. Public Schools Chancellor Lewis Ferebee proposed the closure in November 2019, citing low enrollment and poor academic results, news outlets reported.

“I do not feel comfortable that this the best place for students,” Ferebee said. “We cannot allow students to have another year in a place that has those types of outcomes.”

The school currently has about 150 students, according to news reports. They will be transitioned to other schools, Ferebee said. The district said it would host three hiring fairs for the teachers when the school closes.


