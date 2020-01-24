Alabama parents arrested after child fires gun at school
CAMDEN, Ala. (AP) — The parents of an Alabama first-grader were taken into custody after the child accidentally fired a gun at school Friday, officials said.
The incident happened at J.E. Hobbs Elementary School in rural Wilcox County, where District Attorney Michael Jackson said a 6-year-old boy brought a gun to school and the weapon went off.
A bullet hit a wall but no one was hurt, he said. The county school superintendent issued a statement on Facebook saying the gun was in the child's coat pocket at the time.
The parents were charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor, Jackson said, but authorities did not immediately release their names.
Web Only
We encourage lively debate, but please be respectful of others. Profanity and personal attacks are prohibited. By commenting, you are agreeing to abide by our user agreement.
All comments are public.