Feedback sought in search for new education commissioner

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky education officials are encouraging residents and stakeholders to participate in a survey on the qualities that the state's next education commissioner should possess.

The survey opened this week and will be available through Feb. 6, the Kentucky Board of Education said in a statement. It takes about five minutes to complete, officials said.

The board directed the Kentucky Department of Education to administer the survey while the board seeks an executive search firm to help find the next commissioner.

“It is crucial that we gather feedback from across the state so that we can make critical and informed decisions as we proceed with our search,” Board Chair David Karem said. “The input we receive from this survey will help shape our vision as to what we need to look for in a candidate over the coming months.”

The board expects to hear results from the survey and hear a recommendation for a search firm at its Feb. 12 meeting.

Officials hope to name a new commissioner by July 1.


Web Only

Reprint or License This Article
