Vermont towns vote to withdraw from merged school district

READSBORO, Vt. (AP) — Two Vermont towns that merged school districts less than two years ago have voted to withdraw.

Readsboro residents approved an article to leave the Southern Valley Unified Union School District in a 47 to 13 vote Monday night, the Bennington Banner reported. Halifax, the second town in the merger, unanimously voted to leave last month.

The towns decided to consolidate in June 2017 so the state couldn’t force them into a different merger with a larger district, which could have led to the closing of their schools. They were the first towns to consider dissolving an Act 46 merger.

School board member Helyn Strom Henriksen told Readsboro voters that the state Agency of Education will need to make a ruling about the split district by July 1.


