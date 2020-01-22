Indiana lawmakers step back on 'In God We Trust' requirement

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana lawmakers have rolled back a proposal that aimed to require a poster with the national motto “In God We Trust” and the American and state flags be displayed in all public school classrooms.

The Indiana Senate education committee modified the bill to make the poster optional before voting Wednesday to advance it to the full Senate for consideration.

The bill originally required the posters be at least 11 inches by 17 inches, with the letters of “In God We Trust” a minimum 4 inches tall. Republican Sen. Dennis Kruse of Auburn said he sponsored the proposal because he believed the national motto is important and all students should see it each day in their classrooms.

State law already protects any school which decides to post the motto.

Opponents of Kruse’s proposal said requiring the display of the motto violated the principle of separation of church and state.

A school officials association had suggested if the poster was required that the state should pay for printing and distributing them to schools rather than leaving it to nearly 300 school districts to prepare them on their own.


