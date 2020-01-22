Houston ISD discuss metal detectors after Bellaire shooting

Article Tools
  • PrintPrinter-Friendly
  • EmailEmail Article
  • ReprintReprints
  • CommentsComments

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Independent School District officials are exploring options to increase security, including the addition of metal detectors, following a deadly shooting at one district high school.

Interim Superintendent Grenita Lathan wrote in a blog post Tuesday that adding metal detectors will serve as a screening measure for entry onto campuses at both the middle and high schools in the district, the Houston Chronicle reported.

HISD officials have not committed to any district-wide security changes since the death of 19-year-old Cesar Cortes at Bellaire High School. But Lathan stated she will be meeting with community leaders Feb. 7 to discuss increased vigilance and preventative measures in the district's schools.

She wrote she will be meeting with students to hear and address their concerns as well.

The 16-year-old classmate who accidentally shot Cortes while showing off a semiautomatic pistol has been charged as a juvenile with manslaughter. He'll remain in custody pending evaluation results of his mental health.


Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Web Only

Reprint or License This Article
Notice: We recently upgraded our comments. (Learn more here.) If you are logged in as a subscriber or registered user and already have a Display Name on edweek.org, you can post comments. If you do not already have a Display Name, please create one here.
Ground Rules for Posting
We encourage lively debate, but please be respectful of others. Profanity and personal attacks are prohibited. By commenting, you are agreeing to abide by our user agreement.
All comments are public.

Back to Top Back to Top

Most Popular Stories

Viewed

Emailed

Recommended

Commented

Sponsor Insights

Utilizing Student Feedback in the Curriculum Development Process

Build a Culture of Literacy with Your Classroom Library

Drive School Improvement with PLC at Work & HRS

3 Project-Based Learning Ideas for Your Classroom

Vocabulary Development for Striving Readers

Free Ebook: How to Implement a Coding Program in Schools

Successful Intervention Builds Student Success

Effective Ways to Support Students with Dyslexia

Stop cobbling together your EdTech

Integrate Science and ELA with Informational Text

Can self-efficacy impact growth for ELLs?

Disruptive Tech Integration for Meaningful Learning

Building Community for Social Good

5 Resources on the Power of Interoperability from Unified Edtech

New campaign for UN World Teachers Day

5 Game-Changers in Today’s Digital Learning Platforms

Hiding in Plain Sight - 7 Common Signs of Dyslexia in the Classroom

SEE MORE Insights >

MORE EDUCATION JOBS >>
Post a Job >>