Connecticut to join other states to block 3D gun blueprints

Article Tools
  • PrintPrinter-Friendly
  • EmailEmail Article
  • ReprintReprints
  • CommentsComments

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The attorney general of Connecticut, a state that last year placed strict limitations on “ghost guns,” announced Wednesday that his office will join 20 other states in suing the federal government to prevent the release of 3D-printed gun files online.

Democrat William Tong said the federal lawsuit will be filed once Republican Donald Trump's administration publishes new rules that would transfer federal regulation of 3D-printed guns and other weapons, a move he contends would effectively allow for “unlimited distribution" of unregistered, untraceable and undetectable guns.

The lawsuit is being led by Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson, also a Democrat, who first announced the planned legal action Monday.

“Release of these 3D-printed gun files would allow for the creation and proliferation of 3D-printed guns across Connecticut and across the country, which are able to bypass metal detectors and background checks safeguards,” Tong said of the weapons, which are typically all or mostly made of plastic.

Jeremy Stein, executive director of Connecticut Against Gun Violence, said police in Connecticut are coming across 3D guns.

“This is what has to be stopped in Connecticut and the rest of the country," he said. “We cannot have these things in the hands of people who are going to be a danger to to our families, to themselves and others.”

Connecticut was part of a previous multi-state lawsuit filed in 2018 against the Trump administration over its decision to allow a Texas company, Defense Distributed, to publish downloadable blueprints for a 3D-printed gun. The federal government ultimately lost that lawsuit and the administration is now attempting to transfer regulation from the State Department to the Department of Commerce.

Cody Wilson, founder of Defense Distributed, predicted the states' planned lawsuit will ultimately be unsuccessful this time. He argued that the states don't have legal standing to challenge the federal rule change, speculating they are “hoping for some kind of foothold” and maybe outlast Trump.

“I don't think they expect to win this one,” he said. “I think it's just good politics. I get why they're doing it."


Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Web Only

Reprint or License This Article
Notice: We recently upgraded our comments. (Learn more here.) If you are logged in as a subscriber or registered user and already have a Display Name on edweek.org, you can post comments. If you do not already have a Display Name, please create one here.
Ground Rules for Posting
We encourage lively debate, but please be respectful of others. Profanity and personal attacks are prohibited. By commenting, you are agreeing to abide by our user agreement.
All comments are public.

Back to Top Back to Top

Most Popular Stories

Viewed

Emailed

Recommended

Commented

Sponsor Insights

Utilizing Student Feedback in the Curriculum Development Process

Build a Culture of Literacy with Your Classroom Library

Drive School Improvement with PLC at Work & HRS

3 Project-Based Learning Ideas for Your Classroom

Vocabulary Development for Striving Readers

Free Ebook: How to Implement a Coding Program in Schools

Successful Intervention Builds Student Success

Effective Ways to Support Students with Dyslexia

Stop cobbling together your EdTech

Integrate Science and ELA with Informational Text

Can self-efficacy impact growth for ELLs?

Disruptive Tech Integration for Meaningful Learning

Building Community for Social Good

5 Resources on the Power of Interoperability from Unified Edtech

New campaign for UN World Teachers Day

5 Game-Changers in Today’s Digital Learning Platforms

Hiding in Plain Sight - 7 Common Signs of Dyslexia in the Classroom

SEE MORE Insights >

MORE EDUCATION JOBS >>
Post a Job >>