Reynolds creating bureau designed to avoid school shootings

Article Tools
  • PrintPrinter-Friendly
  • EmailEmail Article
  • ReprintReprints
  • CommentsComments

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa will become the latest state to create an organization within state government designed to prevent school shootings under a plan announced Tuesday by Gov. Kim Reynolds.

Reynolds said she's creating a Governor's School Safety Bureau within the Iowa Department of Public Safety. It would cost $2 million to start and $1.5 million annually to operate, and Reynolds said she's included needed funding in her legislative budget request.

“News headlines about school shootings and threats at unsuspecting communities across America are becoming all too common,” she said. “Although those headlines don't often involve schools in Iowa, we can't wait until they do to act."

Full-time bureau instructors will train local law enforcement officers and school staff in identifying and responding quickly in a consistent way.

Reynolds' plan calls for hiring two additional state agents with cyber training to identify and address early threats.

Iowa Department of Public Safety Commissioner Stephan Bayens said most school threats are made online through anonymous messaging systems or gaming platforms. The new agents will be trained to investigate, identify and act on such threats.

The plan also includes a 24-hour tip line, web-based application and app for smart phones to allow students to anonymously report tips.

Bayens said 13 other states have app-based anonymous reporting systems.


Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Web Only

Reprint or License This Article
Notice: We recently upgraded our comments. (Learn more here.) If you are logged in as a subscriber or registered user and already have a Display Name on edweek.org, you can post comments. If you do not already have a Display Name, please create one here.
Ground Rules for Posting
We encourage lively debate, but please be respectful of others. Profanity and personal attacks are prohibited. By commenting, you are agreeing to abide by our user agreement.
All comments are public.

Back to Top Back to Top

Most Popular Stories

Viewed

Emailed

Recommended

Commented

Sponsor Insights

Utilizing Student Feedback in the Curriculum Development Process

Build a Culture of Literacy with Your Classroom Library

Drive School Improvement with PLC at Work & HRS

3 Project-Based Learning Ideas for Your Classroom

Vocabulary Development for Striving Readers

Free Ebook: How to Implement a Coding Program in Schools

Successful Intervention Builds Student Success

Effective Ways to Support Students with Dyslexia

Stop cobbling together your EdTech

Integrate Science and ELA with Informational Text

Can self-efficacy impact growth for ELLs?

Disruptive Tech Integration for Meaningful Learning

Building Community for Social Good

5 Resources on the Power of Interoperability from Unified Edtech

New campaign for UN World Teachers Day

5 Game-Changers in Today’s Digital Learning Platforms

Hiding in Plain Sight - 7 Common Signs of Dyslexia in the Classroom

SEE MORE Insights >

MORE EDUCATION JOBS >>
Post a Job >>