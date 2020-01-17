High number of flu cases closes entire Ohio school district

Article Tools
  • PrintPrinter-Friendly
  • EmailEmail Article
  • ReprintReprints
  • CommentsComments

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio school system on Friday canceled all classes because of a high number of flu cases.

Miami Local Trace schools in Fayette County in southwestern Ohio said without specific figures that the number of influenza B cases had risen over the past several days, The Columbus Dispatch reported.

The district said it's canceling all weekend activities and will reopen Tuesday after the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, and is asking for people to stay away from school buildings. Closing Friday will allow facilities and buses to be disinfected.

The Ohio Department of Health reported 672 influenza-associated hospitalizations in the state the week of Jan. 4 to Jan. 11. That's up from the 365 influenza-associated hospitalizations reported during the same week a year ago.


Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Web Only

Reprint or License This Article
Notice: We recently upgraded our comments. (Learn more here.) If you are logged in as a subscriber or registered user and already have a Display Name on edweek.org, you can post comments. If you do not already have a Display Name, please create one here.
Ground Rules for Posting
We encourage lively debate, but please be respectful of others. Profanity and personal attacks are prohibited. By commenting, you are agreeing to abide by our user agreement.
All comments are public.

Back to Top Back to Top

Most Popular Stories

Viewed

Emailed

Recommended

Commented

Sponsor Insights

Utilizing Student Feedback in the Curriculum Development Process

Build a Culture of Literacy with Your Classroom Library

Drive School Improvement with PLC at Work & HRS

3 Project-Based Learning Ideas for Your Classroom

Vocabulary Development for Striving Readers

Free Ebook: How to Implement a Coding Program in Schools

Successful Intervention Builds Student Success

Effective Ways to Support Students with Dyslexia

Stop cobbling together your EdTech

Integrate Science and ELA with Informational Text

Can self-efficacy impact growth for ELLs?

Disruptive Tech Integration for Meaningful Learning

Building Community for Social Good

5 Resources on the Power of Interoperability from Unified Edtech

New campaign for UN World Teachers Day

5 Game-Changers in Today’s Digital Learning Platforms

Hiding in Plain Sight - 7 Common Signs of Dyslexia in the Classroom

SEE MORE Insights >

MORE EDUCATION JOBS >>
Post a Job >>