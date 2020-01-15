South Carolina Senate begins education overhaul bill debate

Article Tools
  • PrintPrinter-Friendly
  • EmailEmail Article
  • ReprintReprints
  • CommentsComments

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina senators started their debate on a massive public education overhaul bill Wednesday with a lengthy explanation of what all is in the bill.

Senate Education Committee Chairman Greg Hembree promised to take as much time as needed to explain all 59 sections of the bill and answer questions. He spoke about two hours and plans to be back Thursday.

The bill involves schools of every type and grade level, from pre-kindergarten to technical schools. It covers administrative issues ranging from standardized testing to how schools are run.

Supporters said the bill modernizes and cleans up education rules in the state, but additional proposals like reducing class sizes, creating a teacher bill of rights and providing public money for people to spend for private schools will need separate bills.

“This is not sweeping education reform,” said Hembree, a Republican lawyer from Horry County.

Hembree asked senators to let him speak and then read the bill over the weekend before starting to offer their changes Tuesday. He asked them to limit amendments so the bill doesn't become a Christmas tree of pet projects.

“We've been working on this so long, I don't think one more weekend is going to matter,” Hembree said.

The House passed its own education overhaul bill last March.


Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Web Only

Reprint or License This Article
Notice: We recently upgraded our comments. (Learn more here.) If you are logged in as a subscriber or registered user and already have a Display Name on edweek.org, you can post comments. If you do not already have a Display Name, please create one here.
Ground Rules for Posting
We encourage lively debate, but please be respectful of others. Profanity and personal attacks are prohibited. By commenting, you are agreeing to abide by our user agreement.
All comments are public.

Back to Top Back to Top

Most Popular Stories

Viewed

Emailed

Recommended

Commented

Sponsor Insights

Utilizing Student Feedback in the Curriculum Development Process

Build a Culture of Literacy with Your Classroom Library

Drive School Improvement with PLC at Work & HRS

3 Project-Based Learning Ideas for Your Classroom

Vocabulary Development for Striving Readers

Free Ebook: How to Implement a Coding Program in Schools

Successful Intervention Builds Student Success

Effective Ways to Support Students with Dyslexia

Stop cobbling together your EdTech

Integrate Science and ELA with Informational Text

Can self-efficacy impact growth for ELLs?

Disruptive Tech Integration for Meaningful Learning

Building Community for Social Good

5 Resources on the Power of Interoperability from Unified Edtech

New campaign for UN World Teachers Day

5 Game-Changers in Today’s Digital Learning Platforms

Hiding in Plain Sight - 7 Common Signs of Dyslexia in the Classroom

SEE MORE Insights >

MORE EDUCATION JOBS >>
Post a Job >>