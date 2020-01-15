Dunleavy, Begich outline student reading proposal

Article Tools
  • PrintPrinter-Friendly
  • EmailEmail Article
  • ReprintReprints
  • CommentsComments

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy is working with Senate Democratic leader Tom Begich on legislation aimed at ensuring students are proficient in reading by third grade.

Dunleavy said it's a moral imperative to ensure children can read at a level that helps them advance through school and life. Details of the bill were outlined Wednesday at an Anchorage school, ahead of the new legislative session beginning next week.

Begich, in a statement, said some things, such as the education of Alaska children, are more important than their political differences. Dunleavy defeated Begich's brother, former U.S. Sen. Mark Begich, in the 2018 governor's race.

Begich said some provisions of the legislation are still being worked on. But the administration said it would include screenings to identify students with potential reading difficulties, individual reading plans and various ways for students to demonstrate reading skills required to move to fourth grade.


Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Web Only

Reprint or License This Article
Notice: We recently upgraded our comments. (Learn more here.) If you are logged in as a subscriber or registered user and already have a Display Name on edweek.org, you can post comments. If you do not already have a Display Name, please create one here.
Ground Rules for Posting
We encourage lively debate, but please be respectful of others. Profanity and personal attacks are prohibited. By commenting, you are agreeing to abide by our user agreement.
All comments are public.

Back to Top Back to Top

Most Popular Stories

Viewed

Emailed

Recommended

Commented

Sponsor Insights

Utilizing Student Feedback in the Curriculum Development Process

Build a Culture of Literacy with Your Classroom Library

Drive School Improvement with PLC at Work & HRS

3 Project-Based Learning Ideas for Your Classroom

Vocabulary Development for Striving Readers

Free Ebook: How to Implement a Coding Program in Schools

Successful Intervention Builds Student Success

Effective Ways to Support Students with Dyslexia

Stop cobbling together your EdTech

Integrate Science and ELA with Informational Text

Can self-efficacy impact growth for ELLs?

Disruptive Tech Integration for Meaningful Learning

Building Community for Social Good

5 Resources on the Power of Interoperability from Unified Edtech

New campaign for UN World Teachers Day

5 Game-Changers in Today’s Digital Learning Platforms

Hiding in Plain Sight - 7 Common Signs of Dyslexia in the Classroom

SEE MORE Insights >

MORE EDUCATION JOBS >>
Post a Job >>