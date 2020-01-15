Anchorage School District weighing cost of earthquake relief

Article Tools
  • PrintPrinter-Friendly
  • EmailEmail Article
  • ReprintReprints
  • CommentsComments

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Negotiations between the Anchorage School District and the federal government over earthquake damage relief could result in the district turning down millions in funds, an official said.

The negotiations over money to repair damage caused by the state's November 2018 earthquake could take months or years, the Anchorage Daily News reported Monday.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency would require the district to carry earthquake insurance if it accepts federal reimbursement for specific repairs, District Chief Operating Officer Tom Roth said.

“There are strings attached,” Roth said last week at a Chamber of Commerce event in Eagle River.

Categories of disaster reimbursement have different sets of federal requirements, Roth said.

Federal money is available for repairs and damage and debris cleanup in the immediate aftermath of a quake. For long-term repair work, FEMA requires the insurance coverage.

The school district believes it is eligible for about $6 million in the two categories for immediate work, but approximately $54 million for long-term repairs would come with conditions, he said.

“You take that money from the federal government, you incur an obligation to obtain and maintain earthquake insurance in perpetuity,” Roth said.

The district received quotes and believes a $10 million earthquake insurance policy would cost about $1.8 million per year for the life of the facilities, Roth said.

The district must weigh whether taking the federal money is worth the added expense of carrying the insurance.

The insurance requirement may prove too costly for taxpayers, school district Superintendent Deena Bishop said.

“It almost outprices itself,” she said.


Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Web Only

Reprint or License This Article
Notice: We recently upgraded our comments. (Learn more here.) If you are logged in as a subscriber or registered user and already have a Display Name on edweek.org, you can post comments. If you do not already have a Display Name, please create one here.
Ground Rules for Posting
We encourage lively debate, but please be respectful of others. Profanity and personal attacks are prohibited. By commenting, you are agreeing to abide by our user agreement.
All comments are public.

Back to Top Back to Top

Most Popular Stories

Viewed

Emailed

Recommended

Commented

Sponsor Insights

Utilizing Student Feedback in the Curriculum Development Process

Build a Culture of Literacy with Your Classroom Library

Drive School Improvement with PLC at Work & HRS

3 Project-Based Learning Ideas for Your Classroom

Vocabulary Development for Striving Readers

Free Ebook: How to Implement a Coding Program in Schools

Successful Intervention Builds Student Success

Effective Ways to Support Students with Dyslexia

Stop cobbling together your EdTech

Integrate Science and ELA with Informational Text

Can self-efficacy impact growth for ELLs?

Disruptive Tech Integration for Meaningful Learning

Building Community for Social Good

5 Resources on the Power of Interoperability from Unified Edtech

New campaign for UN World Teachers Day

5 Game-Changers in Today’s Digital Learning Platforms

Hiding in Plain Sight - 7 Common Signs of Dyslexia in the Classroom

SEE MORE Insights >

MORE EDUCATION JOBS >>
Post a Job >>