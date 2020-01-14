Nebraska advances new protections for student journalists

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska lawmakers advanced a bill Tuesday designed to protect the free-speech rights of student journalists in public high schools while holding them directly accountable for stories that are libelous.

The bill won first-round approval on a 27-5 vote.

Sen. Adam Morfeld, of Lincoln, introduced the measure last year to prevent high school administrators from censoring articles they dislike. It would also prevent administrators from faculty advisers who defend a student's right to publish.

The bill also makes clear that school districts can't be held liable for articles written by students. But students who write a libelous article could be sued.

Morfeld said the bill will help students learn important, real-world lessons about journalism ethics and media law and allow them to discuss controversial issues without being silenced.

Opponents questioned the need for the bill.

Web Only

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Back to Top