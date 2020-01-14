Arizona bill banning sex ed before 7th grade going nowhere

Article Tools
  • PrintPrinter-Friendly
  • EmailEmail Article
  • ReprintReprints
  • CommentsComments

PHOENIX (AP) — A conservative Arizona Republican senator who was pushing a contentious proposal that would bar any sexual education instruction for students before the 7th grade and create new requirements for the subject conceded Tuesday that her proposal stood no chance of advancing.

Sen. Sylvia Allen told a large group of parents and other opponents of current state sex ed rules gathered at the Capitol that she wasn't giving up. She said liberal opponents had succeeded in sidelining her measure even among fellow Republicans by falsely claiming it would ban any mention of homosexuality.

“Because it’s tainted, it has a label on it now and people are backing away,” Allen said. “Oh, we can’t support something if the perception is it is anti-gay.”

The proposal initially set off a firestorm of criticism because it barred even the mention of homosexuality, although Allen pulled that provision last week, saying it was being misinterpreted. The state Legislature repealed a 1991 law last year that had barred HIV and AIDS instruction that “promotes a homosexual lifestyle,” and LGBTQ groups were on the watch for a reaction from conservatives.

Allen said her proposal was intended to give parents more access and transparency about sex education classes so they could make informed decisions about the health and welfare of their children.

Besides banning classes for those under 7th grade, the proposal required any course to focus on abstinence, tightened parental notification requirements, created a complaint system for parents and allowed them to sue if they thought a school or district was sidestepping state law.

Arizona already allows parents great say in what sex education their children have, from reviewing materials to opting their children out of classes altogether. But Allen said that wasn't enough, saying some districts were ignoring notification rules and that some children were being ostracized if their parents didn't want them to receive the instruction.

She told reporters the bill was dead, but vowed not to give up. “There can be more bills introduced and there will be,” Allen said.

Two Democratic senators and a number of medical providers, LGBTQ rights supporters and other groups held a news conference to voice opposition to Allen's proposal shortly after she rallied supporters.

Sen. Victoria Steele said Allen's proposal was much more nefarious that she acknowledged.

“That bill is a deliberate and manipulative attempt to remove all sex education in our schools,” Steele said, “That bill severely limits sex education for all from our schools by teaching abstinence only. It allows parents to sue the school districts, essentially making it so no school would even think of having sex education offered to their students because of a risk of lawsuits.”

“Thus it would eliminate this lifesaving information and knowledge for our kids,” Steel said,

Steele said because Arizona parents already can easily pull their kids from class, the bill isn't about allowing them to control their own children's education.

“It’s about preventing other peoples’ children from lifesaving information,” she said. “That is dangerous, and it is wrong.”

Republican Gov. Doug Ducey has declined to directly weigh in on the proposal. But in an interview with The Associated Press last week, he said he said he and his wife were comfortable with the curriculum their three boys were taught when they were in lower grades, and talked to them about it.

“I don’t know exactly what the problem is we’re trying to solve,” he said of Allen's proposal.


Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Web Only

Reprint or License This Article
Notice: We recently upgraded our comments. (Learn more here.) If you are logged in as a subscriber or registered user and already have a Display Name on edweek.org, you can post comments. If you do not already have a Display Name, please create one here.
Ground Rules for Posting
We encourage lively debate, but please be respectful of others. Profanity and personal attacks are prohibited. By commenting, you are agreeing to abide by our user agreement.
All comments are public.

Back to Top Back to Top

Most Popular Stories

Viewed

Emailed

Recommended

Commented

Sponsor Insights

Utilizing Student Feedback in the Curriculum Development Process

Build a Culture of Literacy with Your Classroom Library

Drive School Improvement with PLC at Work & HRS

3 Project-Based Learning Ideas for Your Classroom

Vocabulary Development for Striving Readers

Free Ebook: How to Implement a Coding Program in Schools

Successful Intervention Builds Student Success

Effective Ways to Support Students with Dyslexia

Stop cobbling together your EdTech

Integrate Science and ELA with Informational Text

Can self-efficacy impact growth for ELLs?

Disruptive Tech Integration for Meaningful Learning

Building Community for Social Good

5 Resources on the Power of Interoperability from Unified Edtech

New campaign for UN World Teachers Day

5 Game-Changers in Today’s Digital Learning Platforms

Hiding in Plain Sight - 7 Common Signs of Dyslexia in the Classroom

SEE MORE Insights >

MORE EDUCATION JOBS >>
Post a Job >>