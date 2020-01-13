Education agency expects influx of students from Puerto Rico

Article Tools
  • PrintPrinter-Friendly
  • EmailEmail Article
  • ReprintReprints
  • CommentsComments

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — State education officials said Monday they're ready to help Connecticut school districts handle an expected influx of students displaced by the earthquakes in Puerto Rico.

The Connecticut State Department of Education issued a statement saying the agency will provide “any guidance and programmatic technical assistance" local districts may need, such as training in trauma-informed education and the best strategies for helping new students who are English learners.

“We will also work closely with the governor's office, the legislature, and members of Connecticut's congressional delegation to identify and advocate for state and federal funding to ensure districts will be able to obtain fiscal support — as it becomes available — in order to cover the costs of serving and educating this new population,” read the statement.

Connecticut received a large influx of students from Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria ravaged the island in 2017. The state has a large population of people of Puerto Rican descent.


Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Web Only

Reprint or License This Article
Notice: We recently upgraded our comments. (Learn more here.) If you are logged in as a subscriber or registered user and already have a Display Name on edweek.org, you can post comments. If you do not already have a Display Name, please create one here.
Ground Rules for Posting
We encourage lively debate, but please be respectful of others. Profanity and personal attacks are prohibited. By commenting, you are agreeing to abide by our user agreement.
All comments are public.

Back to Top Back to Top

Most Popular Stories

Viewed

Emailed

Recommended

Commented

Sponsor Insights

Utilizing Student Feedback in the Curriculum Development Process

Build a Culture of Literacy with Your Classroom Library

Drive School Improvement with PLC at Work & HRS

3 Project-Based Learning Ideas for Your Classroom

Vocabulary Development for Striving Readers

Free Ebook: How to Implement a Coding Program in Schools

Successful Intervention Builds Student Success

Effective Ways to Support Students with Dyslexia

Stop cobbling together your EdTech

Integrate Science and ELA with Informational Text

Can self-efficacy impact growth for ELLs?

Disruptive Tech Integration for Meaningful Learning

Building Community for Social Good

5 Resources on the Power of Interoperability from Unified Edtech

New campaign for UN World Teachers Day

5 Game-Changers in Today’s Digital Learning Platforms

Hiding in Plain Sight - 7 Common Signs of Dyslexia in the Classroom

All Students Are Language Learners: The Imagine Learning Language Advantage™

Research Sheds New Light on the Reading Brain

SEE MORE Insights >

MORE EDUCATION JOBS >>
Post a Job >>