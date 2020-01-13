Arizona groups seek tax hike on wealthy for education

Article Tools
  • PrintPrinter-Friendly
  • EmailEmail Article
  • ReprintReprints
  • CommentsComments

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona's largest teachers union and other groups said Monday they will ask voters to raise taxes on the wealthy to pay for educator raises, a fresh attempt to boost school funding after the state Supreme Court blocked a 2018 ballot initiative.

The proposed ballot measure is the latest outgrowth from a teacher strike nearly two years ago that highlighted low wages for educators and a slow rebound from budget cuts enacted during the Great Recession. The walkout secured higher wages for teachers, but many education interest groups said it fell short.

David Lujan, director of the left-leaning Arizona Center for Economic Progress, said taxes have been repeatedly cut for corporations and people with high incomes, starving the state of money for schools.

“All of those (tax cuts) have put more pressure on everyday Arizonans, on our sales tax, where they are paying a higher portion of their income,” Lujan said.

Republican Gov. Doug Ducey has been a vocal opponent of raising income taxes and celebrates restrained spending growth. He drew rousing applause in his annual State of the State speech Monday with a pledge to oppose any tax increases.

“Let me reiterate what I’ve said in five prior State of the State speeches, and two inaugural addresses — because apparently it bears repeating — no new taxes; not this session, not next session; not here in this chamber, not at the ballot box, not on my watch,” Ducey said.

The proposed initiative would impose a 3.5 percent income tax surcharge on individuals making above $250,000 a year or couples earning more than $500,000.

Lujan said that would raise about $940 million a year, with half devoted to raises for credentialed teachers, 25 percent to boost wages for support staffers like cafeteria workers and bus drivers, and the rest for initiatives such as teacher training and vocational education.

Supporters will need to collect 237,645 signatures from registered voters to put the question on the 2020 ballot.

After the 2018 teacher walkout, which was part of the “Red for Ed” movement that swept several states, teachers and their supporters collected signatures for a similar ballot measure. It was tossed when the Arizona Supreme Court ruled that the description of the initiative was misleading.


Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Web Only

Reprint or License This Article
Notice: We recently upgraded our comments. (Learn more here.) If you are logged in as a subscriber or registered user and already have a Display Name on edweek.org, you can post comments. If you do not already have a Display Name, please create one here.
Ground Rules for Posting
We encourage lively debate, but please be respectful of others. Profanity and personal attacks are prohibited. By commenting, you are agreeing to abide by our user agreement.
All comments are public.

Back to Top Back to Top

Most Popular Stories

Viewed

Emailed

Recommended

Commented

Sponsor Insights

Utilizing Student Feedback in the Curriculum Development Process

Build a Culture of Literacy with Your Classroom Library

Drive School Improvement with PLC at Work & HRS

3 Project-Based Learning Ideas for Your Classroom

Vocabulary Development for Striving Readers

Free Ebook: How to Implement a Coding Program in Schools

Successful Intervention Builds Student Success

Effective Ways to Support Students with Dyslexia

Stop cobbling together your EdTech

Integrate Science and ELA with Informational Text

Can self-efficacy impact growth for ELLs?

Disruptive Tech Integration for Meaningful Learning

Building Community for Social Good

5 Resources on the Power of Interoperability from Unified Edtech

New campaign for UN World Teachers Day

5 Game-Changers in Today’s Digital Learning Platforms

Hiding in Plain Sight - 7 Common Signs of Dyslexia in the Classroom

All Students Are Language Learners: The Imagine Learning Language Advantage™

Research Sheds New Light on the Reading Brain

SEE MORE Insights >

MORE EDUCATION JOBS >>
Post a Job >>