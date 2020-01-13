Alabama school district coping with damage after tornado

Article Tools
  • PrintPrinter-Friendly
  • EmailEmail Article
  • ReprintReprints
  • CommentsComments

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — A north Alabama school district is closing some of its schools this week after a tornado caused heavy damage at an elementary school, the superintendent said.

A twister that forecasters determined was an EF-2 with winds up to 120 mph devastated Brindlee Mountain Primary School at Union Grove on Saturday. Ten classrooms, the gymnasium and cafeteria were destroyed, a weather service assessment said.

Superintendent Cindy Saye Wigley, writing in a public message on Facebook, said it was fortunate students weren't in class at the time. Students and staff will have to be shifted to a middle school and high school, so all three schools will be closed this week, she said.

The Marshall County school board will meet on Monday to address the emergency and request state funding.


Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Web Only

Reprint or License This Article
Notice: We recently upgraded our comments. (Learn more here.) If you are logged in as a subscriber or registered user and already have a Display Name on edweek.org, you can post comments. If you do not already have a Display Name, please create one here.
Ground Rules for Posting
We encourage lively debate, but please be respectful of others. Profanity and personal attacks are prohibited. By commenting, you are agreeing to abide by our user agreement.
All comments are public.

Back to Top Back to Top

Most Popular Stories

Viewed

Emailed

Recommended

Commented

Sponsor Insights

Utilizing Student Feedback in the Curriculum Development Process

Build a Culture of Literacy with Your Classroom Library

Drive School Improvement with PLC at Work & HRS

3 Project-Based Learning Ideas for Your Classroom

Vocabulary Development for Striving Readers

Free Ebook: How to Implement a Coding Program in Schools

Successful Intervention Builds Student Success

Effective Ways to Support Students with Dyslexia

Stop cobbling together your EdTech

Integrate Science and ELA with Informational Text

Can self-efficacy impact growth for ELLs?

Disruptive Tech Integration for Meaningful Learning

Building Community for Social Good

5 Resources on the Power of Interoperability from Unified Edtech

New campaign for UN World Teachers Day

5 Game-Changers in Today’s Digital Learning Platforms

Hiding in Plain Sight - 7 Common Signs of Dyslexia in the Classroom

All Students Are Language Learners: The Imagine Learning Language Advantage™

Research Sheds New Light on the Reading Brain

SEE MORE Insights >

MORE EDUCATION JOBS >>
Post a Job >>