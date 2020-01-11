Fund created to support public education in Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A fund has been created to accept donations to support public education in Rhode Island.

Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green announced Friday that the nonprofit Rhode Island Foundation established the Fund for Rhode Island Public Education to accept donations from individuals, corporations and foundations interested in improving public education statewide.

The Rhode Island Foundation will manage and distribute the money according to the education department's priorities and the donor's intent. Donors could invest professional learning opportunities for educators, advanced coursework for students and upgrades to school facilities, for example, the department said.

"We all have a vested interest in the quality of our schools and the long-term success of our students,” Infante-Green said in a statement. “When our students are positioned to excel in college, careers and in life, our economy and our state are stronger."

Top Democrats in Rhode Island have said that improving the state's educational system is one of their priorities this legislative session. The state education department took control of the struggling Providence public school district this fall.

The fund launched with a $20,000 commitment from the Rhode Island Commodores, a nonprofit that promotes economic development. Information about the fund is online.

