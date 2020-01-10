Court to decide on public tuition for religious schools

Article Tools
  • PrintPrinter-Friendly
  • EmailEmail Article
  • ReprintReprints
  • CommentsComments

BOSTON (AP) — A panel of appeals court justices will decide whether the state of Maine should pay for three families to send their children to religious schools because they live in districts that lack high schools.

The families made their case in U.S. Court of Appeals for the First Circuit in Boston on Wednesday when they argued the Maine Department of Education should pay the tuition. The department typically pays tuition for students in districts that don't have a high school to attend other public or private schools, but the money can't go to religious schools.

A Maine District Court judge ruled in favor of the department last year, but the families vowed to fight the decision. Their attorney, Tim Keller of Institute for Justice in Virginia, said during arguments that the government “may not exclude religion wholesale from a generally available benefit program.”

Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey told the Portland Press Herald the state is optimistic the justices will agree that Maine's law on the matter is constitutional.


Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Web Only

Reprint or License This Article
Notice: We recently upgraded our comments. (Learn more here.) If you are logged in as a subscriber or registered user and already have a Display Name on edweek.org, you can post comments. If you do not already have a Display Name, please create one here.
Ground Rules for Posting
We encourage lively debate, but please be respectful of others. Profanity and personal attacks are prohibited. By commenting, you are agreeing to abide by our user agreement.
All comments are public.

Back to Top Back to Top

Most Popular Stories

Viewed

Emailed

Recommended

Commented

Sponsor Insights

Utilizing Student Feedback in the Curriculum Development Process

Build a Culture of Literacy with Your Classroom Library

Drive School Improvement with PLC at Work & HRS

3 Project-Based Learning Ideas for Your Classroom

Vocabulary Development for Striving Readers

Free Ebook: How to Implement a Coding Program in Schools

Successful Intervention Builds Student Success

Effective Ways to Support Students with Dyslexia

Stop cobbling together your EdTech

Integrate Science and ELA with Informational Text

Can self-efficacy impact growth for ELLs?

Disruptive Tech Integration for Meaningful Learning

Building Community for Social Good

5 Resources on the Power of Interoperability from Unified Edtech

New campaign for UN World Teachers Day

5 Game-Changers in Today’s Digital Learning Platforms

Hiding in Plain Sight - 7 Common Signs of Dyslexia in the Classroom

The research: Reading Benchmark Assessments

All Students Are Language Learners: The Imagine Learning Language Advantage™

Shifting Mindsets: A Guide for Training Paraeducators to Think Differently About Challenging Behavior

Evidence-based Coaching: Key Driver(s) of Scalable Improvement District-Wide

Research Sheds New Light on the Reading Brain

SEE MORE Insights >

MORE EDUCATION JOBS >>
Post a Job >>