Stewart appointed to state school board

Article Tools
  • PrintPrinter-Friendly
  • EmailEmail Article
  • ReprintReprints
  • CommentsComments

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Retired university dean and actress Tommie “Tonea" Stewart, known for roles in films such as “A Time to Kill" and “Just Mercy," has been appointed to the Alabama school board, Gov. Kay Ivey's office announced Tuesday.

Ivey appointed Stewart to replace longtime school board member Ella Bell who died in November. Stewart's appointment to the District 5 seat is effective immediately.

Stewart served as the dean and a professor in the College of Visual and Performing Arts at Alabama State University. Prior to her tenure as dean, she served as chair and a professor in ASU’s Department of Theatre Arts.

“Dr. Stewart is bringing forth a great passion and a lifetime of unique experience that I know will greatly benefit Alabama’s students and educators. I look forward to serving alongside her as we work to build a stronger future for our state," Ivey said in a statement.

Stewart said in a statement released by the governor's office that, “education is the pathway for our children's future."

“It is our charge to motivate, validate, and create a positive environment for teaching the youth and supporting the employees that our children encounter,” Stewart said. “This was the focus of Board Member Ella Bell, and her work will not be in vain.”

Stewart has a bachelor's degree from Jackson State University, a master's degree from the University of California in Santa Barbara and a doctorate from Florida State University, according to the governor's office.

Her other film and television credits include “Mississippi Burning," the television movie “The Rosa Parks Story" and the television series “American Horror Story."

Alabama voters in March will vote on a proposed constitutional amendment to replace the elected state school board with an appointed commission. Members would be appointed by the governor and confirmed by the Alabama Senate.

This story has been corrected to show the appointment was announced Tuesday.


Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Web Only

Reprint or License This Article
Notice: We recently upgraded our comments. (Learn more here.) If you are logged in as a subscriber or registered user and already have a Display Name on edweek.org, you can post comments. If you do not already have a Display Name, please create one here.
Ground Rules for Posting
We encourage lively debate, but please be respectful of others. Profanity and personal attacks are prohibited. By commenting, you are agreeing to abide by our user agreement.
All comments are public.

Back to Top Back to Top

Most Popular Stories

Viewed

Emailed

Recommended

Commented

Sponsor Insights

Utilizing Student Feedback in the Curriculum Development Process

Build a Culture of Literacy with Your Classroom Library

Drive School Improvement with PLC at Work & HRS

3 Project-Based Learning Ideas for Your Classroom

Vocabulary Development for Striving Readers

Free Ebook: How to Implement a Coding Program in Schools

Successful Intervention Builds Student Success

Effective Ways to Support Students with Dyslexia

Stop cobbling together your EdTech

Integrate Science and ELA with Informational Text

Can self-efficacy impact growth for ELLs?

Disruptive Tech Integration for Meaningful Learning

Building Community for Social Good

5 Resources on the Power of Interoperability from Unified Edtech

New campaign for UN World Teachers Day

5 Game-Changers in Today’s Digital Learning Platforms

Hiding in Plain Sight - 7 Common Signs of Dyslexia in the Classroom

The research: Reading Benchmark Assessments

All Students Are Language Learners: The Imagine Learning Language Advantage™

Shifting Mindsets: A Guide for Training Paraeducators to Think Differently About Challenging Behavior

Evidence-based Coaching: Key Driver(s) of Scalable Improvement District-Wide

Research Sheds New Light on the Reading Brain

SEE MORE Insights >

MORE EDUCATION JOBS >>
Post a Job >>