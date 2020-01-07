School system considers policy for food delivery drivers

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A large school system in North Carolina is considering guidelines for people who deliver food to students through apps like Grubhub and DoorDash.

WRAL reported Tuesday that Wake County school board members are concerned because they don't know who is on campus.

Wake County school board member Keith Sutton said it was a parent who first brought up the issue. He said there is no policy for food delivery drivers. Some schools allow it. Others don't.

The board is considering such things as pick-up spots in front of a school or asking drivers to check in with school staff.


