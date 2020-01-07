Kentucky waiving testing fees for people seeking GED diploma

Article Tools
  • PrintPrinter-Friendly
  • EmailEmail Article
  • ReprintReprints
  • CommentsComments

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky will start waiving testing fees for people wanting to obtain a GED diploma to help thousands of adults improve their career opportunities, Gov. Andy Beshear said Tuesday.

The Education and Workforce Development Cabinet has allotted $600,000 in state funding to waive test fees to eliminate a financial barrier for people seeking GED diplomas, Beshear and Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman announced.

In Kentucky, more than 335,000 adults lack a high school or GED diploma. The fee being waived is $120, and the waiver applies to first-time test takers.

The funding could help about 5,000 Kentuckians secure GED diplomas this year, Beshear said. Many people lacking a high school or GED diploma are “stuck in a cycle where they can't get the job to have the dollars to pay the fees for the GED they need to get a better job," he said.

“By eliminating this barrier, by making sure that no one is denied the opportunity to take the test because of the fees that go along with it, we are going to help so many adults," he said.

Adults lacking high school or GED diplomas are twice as likely to be unemployed and three times as likely to live in poverty, Coleman said.


Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Web Only

Reprint or License This Article
Notice: We recently upgraded our comments. (Learn more here.) If you are logged in as a subscriber or registered user and already have a Display Name on edweek.org, you can post comments. If you do not already have a Display Name, please create one here.
Ground Rules for Posting
We encourage lively debate, but please be respectful of others. Profanity and personal attacks are prohibited. By commenting, you are agreeing to abide by our user agreement.
All comments are public.

Back to Top Back to Top

Most Popular Stories

Viewed

Emailed

Recommended

Commented

Sponsor Insights

Utilizing Student Feedback in the Curriculum Development Process

Build a Culture of Literacy with Your Classroom Library

Drive School Improvement with PLC at Work & HRS

3 Project-Based Learning Ideas for Your Classroom

Vocabulary Development for Striving Readers

Free Ebook: How to Implement a Coding Program in Schools

Successful Intervention Builds Student Success

Effective Ways to Support Students with Dyslexia

Stop cobbling together your EdTech

Integrate Science and ELA with Informational Text

Can self-efficacy impact growth for ELLs?

Disruptive Tech Integration for Meaningful Learning

Building Community for Social Good

5 Resources on the Power of Interoperability from Unified Edtech

New campaign for UN World Teachers Day

5 Game-Changers in Today’s Digital Learning Platforms

Hiding in Plain Sight - 7 Common Signs of Dyslexia in the Classroom

The research: Reading Benchmark Assessments

All Students Are Language Learners: The Imagine Learning Language Advantage™

Shifting Mindsets: A Guide for Training Paraeducators to Think Differently About Challenging Behavior

Evidence-based Coaching: Key Driver(s) of Scalable Improvement District-Wide

Research Sheds New Light on the Reading Brain

SEE MORE Insights >

MORE EDUCATION JOBS >>
Post a Job >>