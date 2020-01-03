NYC education official charged in child sex crime case

Article Tools
  • PrintPrinter-Friendly
  • EmailEmail Article
  • ReprintReprints
  • CommentsComments

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Federal prosecutors in Wisconsin have charged a high-ranking New York City education official for allegedly using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime, authorities said.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that the U.S. Attorney's Office was expected to provide more information Friday, according to Neenah police in Wisconsin. The charges against David Arnold Hay were filed Thursday, police said.

At the time of his arrest Sunday, Hay, 39, served as deputy chief of staff for Richard Carranza, the schools chancellor at New York City's Department of Education. The New York City Department of Education fired Hay following his arrest.

Charging documents have not been released so details of the crime Hay is accused of were unclear. Neenah police have said he's suspected using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime. Police arrested Hay, of Brooklyn New York, at Milwaukee's General Mitchell International Airport.

Hay's case has not yet been listed in online federal court records so it's unknown whether he's obtained an attorney. He was booked into the Winnebago County Jail.

A website profile on Hay's alma mater, the Harvard Graduate School of Education, said he grew up in the small Wisconsin city of Antigo and later worked in the Kettle Moraine School District, among other places.


Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Web Only

Reprint or License This Article
Notice: We recently upgraded our comments. (Learn more here.) If you are logged in as a subscriber or registered user and already have a Display Name on edweek.org, you can post comments. If you do not already have a Display Name, please create one here.
Ground Rules for Posting
We encourage lively debate, but please be respectful of others. Profanity and personal attacks are prohibited. By commenting, you are agreeing to abide by our user agreement.
All comments are public.

Back to Top Back to Top

Most Popular Stories

Viewed

Emailed

Recommended

Commented

Sponsor Insights

Utilizing Student Feedback in the Curriculum Development Process

Build a Culture of Literacy with Your Classroom Library

Drive School Improvement with PLC at Work & HRS

3 Project-Based Learning Ideas for Your Classroom

Vocabulary Development for Striving Readers

Free Ebook: How to Implement a Coding Program in Schools

Successful Intervention Builds Student Success

Effective Ways to Support Students with Dyslexia

Stop cobbling together your EdTech

Integrate Science and ELA with Informational Text

Can self-efficacy impact growth for ELLs?

Disruptive Tech Integration for Meaningful Learning

Building Community for Social Good

5 Resources on the Power of Interoperability from Unified Edtech

New campaign for UN World Teachers Day

5 Game-Changers in Today’s Digital Learning Platforms

Hiding in Plain Sight - 7 Common Signs of Dyslexia in the Classroom

The research: Reading Benchmark Assessments

All Students Are Language Learners: The Imagine Learning Language Advantage™

Shifting Mindsets: A Guide for Training Paraeducators to Think Differently About Challenging Behavior

Evidence-based Coaching: Key Driver(s) of Scalable Improvement District-Wide

Research Sheds New Light on the Reading Brain

SEE MORE Insights >

MORE EDUCATION JOBS >>
Post a Job >>