Washington state law requires student vaccinations by Jan. 8

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington state school district officials have announced students must be in compliance with vaccination requirements before returning back to school.

A new state law took effect in July meaning families can no longer opt out of getting the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine because of personal or philosophical reasons, KOMO-TV reported Tuesday.

The state law still permits religious and medical exemptions, officials said.

Seattle Public Schools officials sent more than 2,200 letters warning students they would be kept out of school Jan. 8 if they are not in compliance with regulations, school district officials said.

The district has hosted free vaccination clinics and the last one in Seattle is scheduled for Jan. 3 at Seattle World School from 9 a.m. to noon, officials said.

Parents must submit a certificate of exemption to prove their children are in compliance, officials said.

More school districts are requiring the vaccine after a statewide measles outbreak resulted in more than 70 cases, health officials said.

Personal and philosophical reasons are still allowed for vaccines against other diseases like Hepatitis B and polio, officials said.


Web Only

Reprint or License This Article
