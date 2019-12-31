New Kentucky Official Reverses Ruling on Teacher Sickouts

Article Tools
  • PrintPrinter-Friendly
  • EmailEmail Article
  • ReprintReprints
  • CommentsComments

Frankfort, Ky.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear's administration is reversing a decision by the previous administration, now saying that more than 1,000 public school teachers did not break the law when they participated in protests that shut down some schools.

Beshear, a Democrat, narrowly defeated Republican Gov. Matt Bevin earlier this year. Before winning the election, Beshear served as the state's attorney general, where he fought Bevin's efforts to investigate the protesting teachers.

A Monday letter from Beshear’s Labor Cabinet secretary, Larry Roberts, to the cabinet’s inspector general says Bevin Labor Secretary David Dickerson's finding that protesting teachers engaged in an illegal work stoppage was “improper and contrary to law.”

The protests over several education bills in Kentucky were part of a wave of teacher activism that began in 2018 in West Virginia and spread to other states, including Oklahoma and Arizona. The Kentucky measures included a proposal to change who manages the teachers' pension fund as well as legislation that would have indirectly supported private schools with tax credits for scholarship funds.

In “sickouts,” many of the teachers called in sick in order to go to the Capitol in Frankfort and protest. Some schools were forced to cancel classes because they did not have enough personnel.

The 1,074 teachers Dickerson found to have violated the law could have been assessed civil penalties up to $1,000 per person for each day away from work, but Dickerson declined to do so. Instead, he warned teachers that "the grace extended in this instance" would not be applied if future work stoppages were to occur.

In the Monday letter reversing Dickerson's decision, Roberts writes “there was no ‘strike’ or ‘work stoppage’ ... because the teachers were exercising constitutional rights to speech, petition, and assembly when they came to the Capitol, and were not engaged in a dispute with their employers concerning the terms of their employment.”

In a Tuesday statement on the change, Beshear said, "Our teachers and educators never broke the law and are welcome in Frankfort.”

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Web Only

Related Stories
Reprint or License This Article
Notice: We recently upgraded our comments. (Learn more here.) If you are logged in as a subscriber or registered user and already have a Display Name on edweek.org, you can post comments. If you do not already have a Display Name, please create one here.
Ground Rules for Posting
We encourage lively debate, but please be respectful of others. Profanity and personal attacks are prohibited. By commenting, you are agreeing to abide by our user agreement.
All comments are public.

Back to Top Back to Top

Most Popular Stories

Viewed

Emailed

Recommended

Commented

Sponsor Insights

Build a Culture of Literacy with Your Classroom Library

Drive School Improvement with PLC at Work & HRS

3 Project-Based Learning Ideas for Your Classroom

Vocabulary Development for Striving Readers

Free Ebook: How to Implement a Coding Program in Schools

Successful Intervention Builds Student Success

Effective Ways to Support Students with Dyslexia

Stop cobbling together your EdTech

Integrate Science and ELA with Informational Text

Can self-efficacy impact growth for ELLs?

Disruptive Tech Integration for Meaningful Learning

Building Community for Social Good

5 Resources on the Power of Interoperability from Unified Edtech

New campaign for UN World Teachers Day

5 Game-Changers in Today’s Digital Learning Platforms

Hiding in Plain Sight - 7 Common Signs of Dyslexia in the Classroom

The research: Reading Benchmark Assessments

Shifting Mindsets: A Guide for Training Paraeducators to Think Differently About Challenging Behavior

All Students Are Language Learners: The Imagine Learning Language Advantage™

Shifting Mindsets: A Guide for Training Paraeducators to Think Differently About Challenging Behavior

Evidence-based Coaching: Key Driver(s) of Scalable Improvement District-Wide

Research Sheds New Light on the Reading Brain

SEE MORE Insights >

MORE EDUCATION JOBS >>
Post a Job >>