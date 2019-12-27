School district pays $120K to settle food allergy suit

Article Tools
  • PrintPrinter-Friendly
  • EmailEmail Article
  • ReprintReprints
  • CommentsComments

BEAVERTON, Ore. (AP) — The Beaverton School District has agreed to pay $119,500 to settle a federal suit filed by parents arguing that the district failed to take proper precautions to protect their 5-year-old in light of the student’s severe allergies to nut and egg products.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports before their child started kindergarten at McKinley Elementary School, Anna McFaul and Benjamin Vidic provided the school nurse with a health management plan informing the school of their daughter’s severe allergies.

The school served her a peanut butter and jelly sandwich on her eighth day of school, claiming it was OK to eat because it contained sunflower seed butter, which was false, the suit said.

The school then failed to recognize when the student went into shock, thinking only she was ill, according to the suit. The father rushed his daughter to a hospital where she was admitted to the intensive care unit, the suit said.

The Beaverton School District did not admit liability but agreed to take added measures to ensure its staff are trained to protect students and can properly respond to an allergic reaction.

The district agreed to pay $71,700 to the family impacted and $47,800 to cover their attorney costs, according to records in the U.S. District Court in Portland.


Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Web Only

Reprint or License This Article
Notice: We recently upgraded our comments. (Learn more here.) If you are logged in as a subscriber or registered user and already have a Display Name on edweek.org, you can post comments. If you do not already have a Display Name, please create one here.
Ground Rules for Posting
We encourage lively debate, but please be respectful of others. Profanity and personal attacks are prohibited. By commenting, you are agreeing to abide by our user agreement.
All comments are public.

Back to Top Back to Top

Most Popular Stories

Viewed

Emailed

Recommended

Commented

Sponsor Insights

3 Project-Based Learning Ideas for Your Classroom

Vocabulary Development for Striving Readers

Free Ebook: How to Implement a Coding Program in Schools

Successful Intervention Builds Student Success

Effective Ways to Support Students with Dyslexia

Stop cobbling together your EdTech

Integrate Science and ELA with Informational Text

Can self-efficacy impact growth for ELLs?

Disruptive Tech Integration for Meaningful Learning

Building Community for Social Good

5 Resources on the Power of Interoperability from Unified Edtech

New campaign for UN World Teachers Day

5 Game-Changers in Today’s Digital Learning Platforms

Hiding in Plain Sight - 7 Common Signs of Dyslexia in the Classroom

The research: Reading Benchmark Assessments

Shifting Mindsets: A Guide for Training Paraeducators to Think Differently About Challenging Behavior

All Students Are Language Learners: The Imagine Learning Language Advantage™

Shifting Mindsets: A Guide for Training Paraeducators to Think Differently About Challenging Behavior

How to Support All Students with Equitable Pathways

2019 K-12 Digital Content Report

Evidence-based Coaching: Key Driver(s) of Scalable Improvement District-Wide

Advancing Literacy with Large Print

Research Sheds New Light on the Reading Brain

Response to Intervention Centered on Student Learning

The Nonnegotiable Attributes of Effective Feedback

SEE MORE Insights >

MORE EDUCATION JOBS >>
Post a Job >>