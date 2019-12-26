Students Teaching Students: How One New Orleans School Is Trying to Ease Teacher Attrition Problems

Sixteen-year-old Taylor Henry was stumped by a question involving quadratic functions during a recent Algebra II class at Booker T. Washington High School.

In a scene that's replayed endlessly on campuses across the globe, she raised her hand for help.

But instead of her normal teacher, it was 17-year-old Roland Williams who came to her aid. Displaying patience well beyond his years, he drew a graph with two intersecting lines and slowly traced his finger from left to right along the horizontal bar, called the x-axis.

"It's going positive," he explained.

A senior at Booker T. Washington, Williams is one of 21 high school students chosen by officials with KIPP New Orleans, the charter organization that runs the school, to participate in a student teaching program that began this year.

The program, unique in the New Orleans public school district, is the latest in a series of initiatives aimed at solving two critical, and related, problems: what some call an acute "talent crisis" in the classroom, due to severe teacher attrition locally and statewide, and a dearth of African Americans signing up to become teachers, especially black males.

Like many students in New Orleans and around the country, Williams, who is black, didn't have a single black male instructor until he reached 6th grade. And they've been few and far between since then.

"Throughout my years at KIPP I've rarely had black male teachers," said Williams, who attended elementary classes at KIPP Central City Primary. "I didn't think about it until this class, but it really just hit me hard."

KIPP's new program, called the Alumni Teaching Force, allows students to get in-classroom experience helping younger kids, and then college support after their senior year. If students are interested in becoming educators, assigned counselors help them map out coursework to make sure they're on track to get needed credentials or certifications.

With the program, officials also hope to build a teacher pipeline back to KIPP New Orleans, which next school year will operate nine campuses throughout the city. If students get an A in the class, they're guaranteed a teaching or staff position at one of those schools after getting their certificate.

That appeals to Armoni Blue, a junior who joined the student teaching program to help elementary students who are reading behind grade level. Blue has attended KIPP schools since kindergarten, and in recent years she has been motivated to return to that community after getting her degree.

"I started at KIPP, and we used to sing this chant, 'Read Baby, Read,'" said Blue. "Now that I'm older and I know (the students) need extra help in reading, that's my favorite part, in helping them read."

According to Alex Jarell, the chief innovation officer for the pro-charter nonprofit group New Schools for New Orleans, Booker T. Washington is the only public high school in New Orleans currently offering in-classroom teacher training to students as part of a plan to attract new teachers.

KIPP's student-teacher program dovetails with efforts statewide to get more high school students on a pathway to teacher certification, and eventually back into local schools, at a time when fewer and fewer qualified candidates are signing up for the job.

Officials in Orleans, Jefferson, St. John the Baptist, St. Charles, and St. Bernard parishes have said they face shortages of certified teachers in critical areas such as special education, high school science and math, and English as a second language.

In St. Charles and St. Tammany parishes, officials have been pushing the state program STAR, or Students Teaching and Reaching, since last year. It's a program similar to KIPP's, in that it that allows high school students to learn about the teaching profession early.

STAR then lets students earn college credits toward their teaching degrees. The students are given incentives, such as cash stipends, to return to their home parishes to teach.

In October, the Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education approved another teacher training initiative for high school students, called the Pre-Educator Pathway. And locally, NOLA Public Schools has proposed offering grants to high schools that create innovative teacher pipeline programs. But so far, none of those initiatives are being used in public schools, officials said.

Nurturing new crops of teachers is vitally important. Between the 2016-17 and 2017-18 school years—the latest data available—29 percent of the city's teachers didn't return to their jobs, resulting in 900 classroom openings that had to be filled.

At a recent forum on teacher retention efforts, Joey Laroche, KIPP's chief strategy officer, said most of his teachers leave after four years or less on the job.

"They are very rarely going to teach somewhere else in New Orleans," Laroche said. "They are leaving the profession."

New Schools for New Orleans is working with NOLA Public Schools, the district, to attract new hires and reduce attrition by 5 percentage points by 2022.

The students in Booker T. Washington's student teaching class likely won't have graduated and earned teaching certificates by then. But officials say they're still an important part of an overarching goal to bolster New Orleans classrooms not just with any teachers, but with ones who more closely resemble the students they're instructing.

In New Orleans, 84 percent of public school students are African American. But only 49 percent of teachers are black. That's a proportion far below pre-Hurricane Katrina levels, when close to 71 percent of the local teacher workforce was African American, according to the Education Research Alliance for New Orleans, based at Tulane University.

Many of those teachers in New Orleans were replaced after Katrina, when the state took over the majority of the city's public schools and began converting them into charters.

Nationally, however, the statistics are also eye-opening: About 7 percent of U.S. public school teachers are African American, while the U.S. student population is about 14 percent black, according to the National Center for Education Statistics.

The numbers are even worse for black male teachers. In KIPP New Orleans schools, about 15 percent of teachers are black men. But that's an anomaly. Statewide, the proportion is 5 percent, according to the Louisiana Department of Education. Nationally, U.S. Department of Education statistics show it's less than 2 percent.

Laroche said several forces are at work keeping black men out of the profession, including low college graduation rates among African Americans. According to the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center, only 45.9 percent of black students complete their degrees in six years, a lower rate than students of any other race or ethnicity.

And, Laroche said, black students who do graduate from college often feel pressure to make as much money as possible, rather than enlist in lower-paying jobs like teaching.

"Finding a black male teacher is like a diamond in the rough," Laroche said.

Yet, experts agree that employing black teachers, especially men, can boost the academic performance of students of color and increase their desire to go to college. Students of color also tend to have fewer unexcused absences and lower suspension rates if they are taught by teachers who look like them, according to the Learning Policy Institute.

As for Williams, the dearth of instructors who look like him is a problem he said he plans to tackle head-on. Eventually, he aims to be the head math teacher of a class just like the Algebra II class he now assists, at a KIPP New Orleans school.

"I can be the one to step up to the plate and come back to be the teacher. I might be just one person, but you know, something has to happen," he said. "I think it would be better for the community as a whole, if you can have someone most of the students can relate to."

