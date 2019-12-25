Gunshots hit NJ police station, school; no injuries reported
JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say gunshots struck a New Jersey police station and a public school next door, but no injuries were reported.
The Jersey Journal reports that the gunfire was reported shortly after 5 p.m. Monday in Jersey City.
City spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione confirmed Tuesday afternoon that bullets struck both the South District police station and the Academy 1 Middle School.
She said no injuries were reported and the incident is under investigation.
Web Only
We encourage lively debate, but please be respectful of others. Profanity and personal attacks are prohibited. By commenting, you are agreeing to abide by our user agreement.
All comments are public.